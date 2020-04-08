It is more a mental battle, optimism kept me afloat: UT officer’s recovered son

The young man is the son of a senior UT administration officer who too has been quarantined by the health department, along with other family members. The young man is the son of a senior UT administration officer who too has been quarantined by the health department, along with other family members.

The 17-day long wait, before being declared recovered, was more of a battle with negative thoughts than just COVID-19 for the 23-year-old, who was discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

The young man, who was daignosed with coronavirus after he came in contact with a UK-returned friend and COVID-19 patient, says, his optimism that he will come out of it as a healthy person- helped him sail through.

The young man is the son of a senior UT administration officer who too has been quarantined by the health department, along with other family members. The 23-year-old says, be it putting on a brave face before his family and friends on video call or walking in his hospital room to maintain physical activity, he did all he could to remain in good spirits.

“Initially, I was worried, but that worry was entirely for my family. You always feel that you can fight it out, but you worry for your family, scared that you may have passed it on to them. The day I was conveyed that they I have tested negative for COVID-19, I felt relieved. At the same time, I also got to know that the administration was supporting my family with delivery of grocery and other things. I am grateful,” he says.

The 23-year-old had experienced no symptoms for the first four days after coming in contact with a coronavirus patient. However, on the fifth day, he developed slight fever, which escalated to a high degree fever and cough. It was then that he was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, where he was tested positive.

“I really did not feel cut off from the world, because I was given my mobile phone and laptop. Through video calling and group calls, I was connected with my family and friends. However, I did put on a brave face, even when I felt low. I had a strong feeling that I will recover and I will come out of it,” he says.

While for the first ten days after being daignosed with COVID-19, he had symptoms, it started fading away from the eleventh day as he received proper treatment. “The doctors even monitored my diet and every little thing. At every interval, they checked me,” he adds.

The patient’s diet comprised sandwich, milk and cornflakes in the morning, followed by a bowl of soup. Lunch and dinner consisted of dal, chappati and vegetable. The food was kept light and nutritious to not tax the body’s system. “After having my meal, I would walk with small steps in the room,” he says.

Also a civil servant aspirant, the 23-year-old would read essays on the internet. “I kept myself away from any negative news. As it is a time when you are required to be optimistic,” he says.

Appreciating the government doctors and other health care professionals, the COVID-19 recovered patient said, “The way they are serving all the COVID-19 patients by putting their own lives at risk is just commendable. They care for you so much that you don’t feel lonely. I am really grateful to them.”

With so many people battling the corona virus, this patient who has recovered had a message for all. He says, “Please stay optimistic and don’t lose hope. You can recover from it and you will. Stay strong.”

