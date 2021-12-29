It is BJP that will have its Mayor and we are damn sure, says Sood

People got lured by the AAP’s false promises, which led to a decrease in the BJP’s share of seats in the Municipal Corporation elections, feels city BJP president Arun Sood.

“It is not (Arvind) Kejriwal but Delhi government that campaigned. They had advertisements by the Delhi government all over. That was misuse of the government funds. They just projected that it was more of a campaign by Delhi government,” Sood told The Indian Express.

On the AAP promises, Sood said that they are not valid because there is a difference between running a government and running a corporation.

“Do they even know how a corporation is run? Here in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, permission from the secretary (local government) has to be taken for everything. One can’t do anything on one’s own. If you make parking free, just after few days, you will get an audit objection saying why you are causing a loss to the government by making it free. There is a way to run the corporation so that people also don’t get burdened with taxes and the balance is also maintained as far as government revenue is concerned,” Sood said.

He said that they are just one seat short of AAP. “Our performance isn’t poor. We have 12 wards and one vote is that of MP. We have 13 just one short of them. On three seats, we had candidates losing by just a small margin,” Sood stated.

Sood said that the AAP won’t be able to fulfil its promises.

“They can’t make water free at all. They will start getting objections from the government. In Delhi, it is a government and legislative assembly.

Here we have secretary (local government) sitting over us,” he said.

Asked if they were expecting that AAP will make it big, Sood replied, “No one had expected, not even me not even you I am sure. No one had thought that.”

The city BJP chief is still sure that they will get their candidate as Mayor.

“It is BJP that will have its Mayor and we are damn sure,”Sood said.

DECISIONS THAT WENT WRONG IN THE CONG

The Congress managed to get eight seats in the corporation. The saving grace is despite low seat share, they have the maximum vote share.

Certain decisions are said to have cost the Congress dearly. One was the ticket selection.

For some seats, sources said, winnable candidates were not given tickets.

Leader of Opposition Devinder Singh Babla, who could fetch a seat for the Congress owing to his personal rapport with people and being the face of the Congress in the MC for the last five years, was ignored.

His wife was given the ticket from the ward and his sister Balwinder Kaur was given the ticket from another ward. Balwinder lost the poll.

Outdoor campaigning by the Congress was missing. The party didn’t campaign aggressively which led to its low seat share.

Also, the Congress didn’t play the strong opposition card.

It could have encashed the cleanliness issue as Chandigarh has slipped to 66th rank from second cleanest in the country, the worst performance ever. But the party could not make it a really big poll issue.