Issued notice to parking firm contractor, asked for explanation on violations: Chandigarh MC to High Court

WITH THE Chandigarh Municipal Corporation facing repeated strictures from the Punjab and Haryana High Court for violation of norms by Arya Toll Infra Limited, which is managing the paid parking spaces in the city, the Municipal Corporation has issued a notice to the contractor and asked him to appear in person on December 3 for explanation on the violations.

Advertising

Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav in an affidavit before the High Court has said that a penalty to the tune of Rs 34,86,970 has been imposed on the contractor between November 23, 2017, and November 20, 2018 for various violations, including haphazard parking and excessive parking. The action has been taken by the five inspection teams which were constituted in April 2018 for inspection of the paid parking spaces.

The affidavit has been filed by the commissioner in response to a court observation that the parking contractors’ employees are getting vehicles parked on pedestrian paths in order to get extra money for such parking. The court had also observed that apparently the underground parking spaces in the city are not being utilised to benefit the contractor who has the lease for above-ground parking spaces.

However, the commissioner in the reply has said that the multi-level parking in Sector 17 has an approximate capacity for 750 four-wheelers at basement level 1, 2 and 3 and additional space for 400 two-wheelers on the surface area but the public does not utilise the multi-level parking to its full capacity despite it being comparatively cheaper than the surface parking.

Advertising

In order to encourage public to use the multi-level parking, the adjoining surface parking is opened after 11:30 am, Yadav has said in his affidavit, adding that he himself had visited all the underground parking spaces in Sector 17. The court has been also informed that the parking space at the ground floor and basement-I in front of Sector 17’s BSNL Telephone Exchange Parking is in use and to some extent is used by government employees.

The basement-2 is not in use there due to repair work. Similarly, the ground floor and basement-I in front of the Medical Office of Health Parking Sector 17 is in use but there also basement-2 is not in use due to electrical and repair work requirement. The parking in front of CMC in Sector 17 is also in the process of being repaired, Yadav has said.

However, the court has been informed that underground parking in Sector 8 Madhya Marg have been declared unfit for use by the PEC-Centre of Consultancy in Engineering in a report on October 30. It has been decided to reconstruct it, Yadav has said in the reply.