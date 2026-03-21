Issued notice for cross-voting, fifth Haryana Congress MLA denies wrongdoing

The Congress on Friday named a fifth MLA from Haryana for cross-voting during the recent Rajya Sabha elections and issued him a show-cause notice. Dharampal Malik, the chairman of the Disciplinary Action Committee of Haryana Congress, served the notice to Ratia MLA Jarnail Singh who denied any wrongdoing but praised CM Nayab Singh Saini, calling him “a nice person who listens to all” and describing the BJP leader’s tenure as “wonderful”.

The Congress had earlier issued notices to four legislators in the state for cross-voting.

“It has been brought to the notice of the party leadership that…you did not cast your vote in favour of the INC (Congress) official candidate Karamvir Singh Boudh… and (you) cast vote in favour of another candidate,” read the notice.