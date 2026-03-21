Issued notice for cross-voting, fifth Haryana Congress MLA denies wrongdoing

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The Congress on Friday named a fifth MLA from Haryana for cross-voting during the recent Rajya Sabha elections and issued him a show-cause notice. Dharampal Malik, the chairman of the Disciplinary Action Committee of Haryana Congress, served the notice to Ratia MLA Jarnail Singh who denied any wrongdoing but praised CM Nayab Singh Saini, calling him “a nice person who listens to all” and describing the BJP leader’s tenure as “wonderful”.
The Congress had earlier issued notices to four legislators in the state for cross-voting.
“It has been brought to the notice of the party leadership that…you did not cast your vote in favour of the INC (Congress) official candidate Karamvir Singh Boudh… and (you) cast vote in favour of another candidate,” read the notice.
Jarnail Singh has been asked to respond within seven days explaining why “disciplinary action should not be initiated against you for the said misconduct”.
Terming the allegation as baseless, Jarnail Singh said, “I am a faithful soldier of the Congress and I will meet the Congress High Command to tell them that I have nothing to do with this issue (of cross-voting).”
Speaking to reporters in Fatehabad, he claimed that the move was an attempt to defame him and asserted that he had shown his marked ballot to the authorised party agent, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as per procedure. “I am heartbroken. I have been very loyal to the party and Hooda sahab, but today I have been given this reward,” he said.
The MLA , however, heaped praise on CM Saini. “The CM is a nice person and he listens to all. I am not the only MLA who has praised him… Saini’s tenure has been wonderful.”
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