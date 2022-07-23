Issuance of Backward Classes certificates in Haryana goes digital, Khattar launches service

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday launched the online service of issuance of Parivar Pehchan Patra-based Backward Classes (BC) certificates.

With the launch of this service, the government claimed “people of the state do not have to make rounds of the government offices as getting these certificates is just a click away”. The citizens will certainly be more benefited from this online service, added Khattar.

After the launch of the online service, the CM said that so far the data of 22 lakh families belonging to Backward Classes have been registered on the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP). Out of these, the income of 19 lakh families has been verified through PPP. Their data has been updated. These families can get their Backward Class Certificate made through Saral Portal.

The CM said that the work of income verification of the remaining families is still going on. He said that after the verification, the certificates of all such families would be issued on a priority.