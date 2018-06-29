ISSF Junior World Cup: Chandigarh boy wins gold medal in 25 M Standard Pistol event

Vijayveer Sidhu won the gold medal in the 25 M Standard Pistol event in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl. (Express photo) Vijayveer Sidhu won the gold medal in the 25 M Standard Pistol event in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl. (Express photo)

TWO DAYS after he missed winning a medal with his elder twin brother Udheyveer Sidhu pipping him for the bronze medal in the junior men’s 25 M Pistol event, Chandigarh shooter Vijayveer Sidhu won the gold medal in the 25 M Standard Pistol event in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany. The 16-year-old shooter, who originally hails from Mansa, shot a score of 576 in the event edging out Ernests Erbs of Latvia and team-mate Rajkanwar Sandhu to claim the gold medal.

In the team category in the same event, the Indian team comprising Sidhu, Sandhu and Anish Bhanwala won the gold medal with a world record score of 1706. The team broke the 23-year-old record score of 1696 earlier set by USSR in 1985. “It was a display of excellent shooting by Vijayveer. Getting a score of 576 at the world stage in the 25 M Standard Pistol is a great achievement for the youngster. This medal will boost his confidence a lot. He normally shoots score of around 565-570 in practice but to shoot such a high score in the competition speaks of his talent. He shot a score of 190 in 10 seconds series to finish the final on a high and this showed that he forgot the disappointment of missing the medal in the 25 M Pistol event earlier,” said Sidhu’s coach D S Chandel, who is also Indian team shooting coach.

The younger of the twin brothers, Vijayveer started shooting in 2011 at St Xavier’s School, Mansa, where their father Gurpreet Singh Sidhu was posted as Assistant Education Officer. The family shifted base to Chandigarh in 2015 but the twins lost their father due to a brief illness last year. The youngster trained under Chandel at Panjab University Shooting Range and last December, Vijayveer claimed the gold medal in the 25 m Sports Pistol event in the junior men’s civilian category in the 61 St Senior national Shooting Championships in Kerala.

The youngster, whose mother Rano Sidhu is a teacher at Government School at Kumra village in Mohali, finished sixth in the 25 M Standard Pistol event in junior men’s civilian category in the same championship. Earlier this year, Vijayveer, who is a student of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, won the silver medal in the 10 M Air Pistol event in First Khelo India Games in Delhi. Although 25 m Standard Pistol event is not part of Olympic, Asian Games or Commonwealth Games and was discontinued in ISSF World Cups 2014 onward, Chandel believes that a gold medal in this event at the junior level will help Vijayveer’s game.

“The format is different in 25 M Standard Pistol with no final and the competition seeing three series with different time formats. It is different from 25 M Rapid Fire events but shooting such a high score in 25 M Standard Pistol event means that Vijayveer is shooting consistently. The 25 M Pistol, Rapid Fire and Standard Pistol events see the use of the same pistol and stability is very important for young shooters. Vijayveer has shown a lot of improvement in the last two years. Although it is not an Olympic, Asian Games, or CWG event, the fact that Vijayveer finished with a better score than CWG 25 M Rapid Fire champion Anish Bhanwala in this format will give her confidence,” added Chandel.

