Issewal Gangrape Case: Five awarded life in jail, one gets 20 years

A local court Friday awarded life term to five convicts in the 2019 Issewal gangrape case while sentencing another convict, a juvenile at the time of the incident, to 20 years in jail.

The court of additional sessions judge Rashmi Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the five convicts and Rs 50,000 on the juvenile.

The court on February 28 had convicted all six accused. Thiose awarded life term include Jagroop Singh alias Roopi, a resident of Ludhiana; Sadiq Ali, a resident of SBS Nagar; Saif Ali, a resident of Himachal Pradesh; Ajay alias Brijnandan, resident of Dubeparnavatra, Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh; and Surmu, a resident

of Khanpur in Ludhiana. The sixth convict, sentenced to 20 years in jail, is Liakat Ali, a resident of Kathua who was juvenile at the time of the crime.

The incident had taken place on February 9, 2019 when the then 20-year-old woman from Ludhiana and her friend were returning from Sarabha Nagar market and their car was allegedly intercepted near village Issewal.

SSP, Ludhiana (Rural), Dr Patil Ketan Baliram, said, “On February 9, 2019, the victim had reported to the Ludhiana Rural police that she was travelling with her friend in his car from Ludhiana towards village Issewal, when near Changna canal bridge, three youngsters riding on a motor cycle waylaid them. The youth forced them to stop the car forcibly by breaking the windshield. She had alleged that they took her to a vacant plot and called some more youngsters there and took turns sexually assaulting her”.

During the probe, it was found that this gang of six had allegedly raped several other women in the past but no one had come forward to report the crime, the SSP said.

After raping the victim, in this particular case, the accused had called up her another friend and demanded Rs 1 lakh as extortion money. The case was probed by a special investigation team headed by the then DSP, Dakha, Harkamal Kaur, added Baliram. The investigation was supervised by V Neerja, ADGP, NRI Wing.