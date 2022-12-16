ISI, foreign-based terrorists behind rocket attack on police station, says Punjab top cop

Four youngsters were arrested and two juveniles were apprehended in connection with the rocket launcher attack on Sarhali police station in the border district of Tarn Taran in Punjab last week, state Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at Punjab Police headquarters in Chandigarh, DGP Yadav said the attack was aimed at “spreading terror” and was carried out at the behest of Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The attack, he said, was masterminded by foreign-based wanted terrorists Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike, Satbir Singh alias Satta and Gurdev alias Jaisel, with the help of Ajmeet Singh, currently lodged at Goindwal Sahib Jail.

The DGP identified the accused as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Numberdar (18) of Naushera Pannuan; Gurlal Singh alias Gahla (19) of Chohla Sahib; Surlalpal Singh alias Gurlal alias Lali (21) of Thathiya Mahanta village; and Jobanpreet Singh alias Joban (18) of Naushehra Pannuan.

Numberdar turned 18 years old a day after his release on bail on November 22 and immediately got in touch with the foreign-based handlers, the DGP said.

“The foreign-based handlers used cutouts and Dead Letter Box (DLB) techniques for retrieval of consignment and establishing contact so that the module members were assigned tasks directly by the handlers and were aware of only their roles. Even the identities of sub-modules remained hidden from other sub-modules,” said the DGP.

The police also recovered three pistols— two .32 bore and one .30 bore – along with ammunition, one P-86 hand grenade and one motorcycle used in the crime from the arrested accused. The Soviet-era, single-use 70 mm calibre RPG-26 weapon, which was used to carry out the attack, was recovered on December 10, the DGP said, adding that it was “used by mujahideen in Afghanistan and was sourced from across the border”.

According to the police, the attack was the handiwork of Numberdar and Gahla, who were directly in touch with Harike and Satta. Both Numberdar and Gahla were caught from Patti Morh Sarhali on Thursday and one .32 pistol along with 15 live cartridges was recovered from them. The police teams have also recovered a hand grenade following disclosure by Numberdar, the DGP said.

As per the investigation, initially, Numberdar received funding of Rs 8.5 lakh and one .30 bore pistol along with 200 live cartridges from Harike and Satta, the DGP said. On December 1, Numberdar, Gahla and Joban retrieved another consignment containing the RPG from Jhander village in Tarn Taran and dumped it at a spot near Marhana village in Tarn Taran, the DGP added.

DGP Yadav said that during questioning, Numberdar and Gahla revealed that the two juveniles in conflict with the law were tasked by Harike and Satta to execute the attack on the police station. Both accused further revealed that another accused, Lali, had provided logistical support and handed over Rs 1 lakh to both juveniles camping at Marhana village a couple of hours prior to the attack at the police station.

Joban and Lali were arrested from near Naushehra Pannuan and one .30 bore pistol along with 35 live cartridges and a motorcycle used in the crime were seized from them, the police said.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that during interrogation, Joban corroborated Numberdar’s disclosure regarding the retrieval of the RPG and also revealed that on the instructions of Harike and Satta, he had picked one juvenile in conflict with the law from Shahbajpur village and dropped him at Marhana village on the instructions of Jaisel.

“Connecting the dots, police teams successfully apprehended both juvenile attackers from tubewell at Chamba village and recovered one .32 bore pistol along with 15 live cartridges from their possession,” he said, adding that after the attack, they both fled to Saido village and took shelter in a tubewell room arranged by Harike. Both shooters had learnt to operate the RPG from YouTube videos and were given instructions by Harike in a video call as well, he said.

DGP Yadav said that the Tarn Taran police, in coordination with the Counter Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police, conducted investigations based on technical and intelligence inputs and investigations were led by SSP Tarn Taran Gurmeet Chauhan and his team.