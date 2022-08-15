ISI-backed terror module busted ahead of I-Day

On the eve of the Independence Day, Punjab Police busted a Pakistan ISI-backed terror module with the arrest of four members associated with Canada-based gangsters.

The accused are associated with Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala and Australia-based gangster Gurjant Singh alias Janta.

They were apprehended from Delhi during an intel-led operation carried out by the counter-intelligence unit of the Punjab Police with the help of the Delhi Police.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the police also recovered three hand-grenades (P-86), one IED and two 9 mm pistols along with 40 live cartridges from the arrested people.

This is the third such module of cross-border smuggling of arms and explosives that has been busted by the Punjab Police in less than a week.

The arrested have been identified as Deepak Sharma of Preet Nagar in Moga; Sandeep Singh of Kotkaror Kalan village in Ferozepur; Sunny Dagar of Ishapur village in Najafgarh (Delhi); and Vipin Jakhar, a resident of Goyla Khurd in New Delhi, where all of them had taken shelter.

The DGP said that following reliable inputs that associates of Arsh Dala were being harboured by Vipin Jakhar at his residence, a Punjab Police team from Mohali along with the Dwarka Police conducted a raid on Jakhar’s premises on Friday and arrested them.

The arrested people also revealed that Arsh Dala had assigned them a task to execute criminal activities in areas of Delhi and Punjab ahead of the Independence Day to disrupt peace and harmony, the DGP said.

The investigations so far revealed that Deepak Sharma, a history-sheeter, was wanted by the Punjab Police in two cases. One, for the murder case of Moga-based Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi, who was killed in March this year. And another, for firing at the house of panchayat secretary of Dala village (Moga) in June. Sandeep Singh, who recently came back to India from Dubai, is accused of providing logistic support to Deepak Sharma to carry out firing at the house of the panchayat secretary.

Sunny Dagar, who is out on parole, is an active member of Neeraj Bawana gang and Tillu Tajpuriya gang active in Delhi and NCR region. He is facing various cases of henious crimes, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion and theft, the DGP said.

Sunny Dagar was providing hideouts to Deepak Sharma and Sandeep Singh in Delhi and nearby areas, while Vipin Jakhar was providing financial and logistical support to the other arrested and was involved in facilitating the movement of the accused from one hideout to another, the DGP added.

Meanwhile, the police have procured their remand for five days after producing them at a Mohali court on Saturday.

The DGP said that Canada-based Arsh Dala, a native of Dala village in Moga, is a notorious gangster involved in various criminal activities in Punjab and abroad and is most wanted by the Punjab Police.

“His involvement has also emerged in various targeted killings that took place in Punjab, besides in cases of supplying militants ammunition, including RDX, IEDs, AK-47 and others, to modules in the state after getting them imported from Pakistan,” the DGP said, adding that Punjab Police have initiated the process to extradite him from Canada and soon he would be brought to India.