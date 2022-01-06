Ishwar Singh appointed as Punjab Vigilance Bureau chief

Punjab has a new Vigilance Bureau chief.

Ishwar Singh, a 1993-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was on Thursday appointed as the State Vigilance Bureau Chief Director. He replaces 1991-batch IPS officer B K Uppal. Uppal has been on leave since the change of guard in Congress government in September last year when Charanjit Singh Channi took over as the Chief Minister.

An order by the Punjab government to appoint Ishwar Singh as VB chief director said that Uppal is “hereby relieved of the charge of Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab and is directed to report to the Department of Home Affairs & Justice, Government of Punjab for further posting.”

After Uppal had proceeded on leave, Siddharth Chattopadhyaya who is currently the officiating DGP of Punjab, was given additional charge of VB chief director.