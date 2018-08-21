ISA announces all-girls panel for Panjab University students’ elections

ISA party leaders along with the supporters launched their panel for the upcoming student’s elections at student centre in Panjab University Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) ISA party leaders along with the supporters launched their panel for the upcoming student’s elections at student centre in Panjab University Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

THE INDIAN Students’ Association (ISA) claims to have become the first on the Panjab University campus to have a separate all-girls party panel for their campaign in the run-up to the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) election. On Monday, the student organisation announced two panels each for girls and boys a week after declaring biochemistry scholar Gurupreet Sethi as the president and Kulveer Singh from the department of political science as the chairman.

For the girls too, biotechnology scholar Aditi Sharma from the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) has been named president, followed by Divya as vice-president, Gagandeep Kaur as senior vice-president, Amanat as campus president, Mehar as campus in-charge and Bhavna as joint secretary.

The party also announced the other posts in their boys’ panel with Balsharan Singh as party president, Raman Sandhu as campus president, Timmy Thakral as election in-charge, Smit Burj as party in-charge, Vikramjit Singh as party convener, Karamvir Singh as joint secretary, Harman Maan as south campus in-charge, Navrose Singh as UIET incharge, Narendra as BMS in-charge and Abhinav Negi as law in-charge.

Besides, the ISA also submitted a representation to the Vice-Chancellor, asking for installing LED bulbs instead of conventional tube lights. The party has stated that it will save a lot of money for PU which is already facing a financial crunch. The party also submitted another representation to the university authorities through email to conduct “paperless” elections. “We are in complete support of paperless elections and pledge to use minimum paper during our campaign,” said Karanbir Singh Randhawa, ISA leader and joint secretary of the PUCSC 2017-18.

Formed last year, the ISA broke the winning streak of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) by snapping up one post on the PUCSC 2017. Among the party’s most visible achievements is the construction of ramps for differently abled students at the Student Centre and the AC Joshi Library, two most populated spots on the campus.

Not only that, Randhawa made a strong case for women empowerment on the campus with the inauguration of free self-defence classes on the campus on International Women’s Day on March 8. The party aims wants to bring change at the grassroots by focusing on basic issues that students face on the campus. The party stated that a canteen in the department of biomedical science and cycle dock on the campus were two projects that were in the pipeline.

