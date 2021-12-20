Is there a pattern in cases? Police probing possibilities

The Punjab police are probing, what it suspects as a larger conspiracy, and see a pattern in incidents of sacrilege in Punjab, ahead of 2022 elections, as apart from incident at Golden Temple on Saturday evening and subsequent incident of alleged attempt of desecration in a village in Kapurthala district, another related incident happened in Batala police district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

While the alleged accused in Golden Temple and Kapurthala incidents were beaten to death, the ones in Batala police district, as per cops and management of local gurdwara committee, managed to flee.

It was not clear whether the incident in Batala was aimed at desecration or stealing the offerings (golak) money, the chief of local gurdwara committee in Kotli Bhan Singh village Narinder Singh told The Indian Express over phone.

Punjab officiating Director General of Police Sidhharth Chattopadhyaya told The Indian Express, “Surprisingly three incidents occurred. The Batala incident did not come into limelight since it was not reported and no sacrilege took place.” Chattopadhyaya added that there was no sacrilege in Kapurthala either.It is all very suspicious.”

He added that after the Golden Temple incident, “We have put police on high alert and directed [chiefs of] police districts and commissionerates to liaison with management of SGPC and other local gurdwaras to put their staff on duty along with Punjab police to prevent any such incident”.

Chattopadhyaya said the investigations were on in the case even as man lynched for attempting desecration at the sanctum sanctorum in Golden Temple was yet to be identified. Police were trying to ascertain the identity of the person on the basis of his biometric details that might have been recorded in his Aadhaar Card.

Batala Senior Superintendent of Police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, when contacted, said, the locks of main hall of gurdwara that housed Sikhs’ Holy Scriptures in Kotli Bhan Singh village were broken. As per the information with the police, three men riding on a motorcycle were involved in this…One of them stayed near the wall and another went inside..They came at 00:54 am and left at 1:07 am.”

Chief of local committee of the gurdwara which is not under the SGPC, Narinder Singh told The Indian Express that he had gone to the gurdwara after police issued an advisory that local gurdwaras committees should put someone on duty to prevent such incidents after the Golden Temple incident.

“Sub Inspector Nirjeet Singh called and said that gurdwara should be kept under a watch following the Golden Temple incident. The gurdwara granthi Rashpal Singh told me that he was alone and I myself decided to go there. We heard a sound during intervening night and found out that the attempt was made to break open the lock of main hall which housed the saroops. The accused could not break lock, but managed to break the hook to which the lock was put. “However, they could not enter the main hall.

Before, fleeing the accused even tried to bolt the door of the room where we were sleeping. But, as we resisted, the accused fled. Subsequently, we raised an alarm, followed by an announcement from public address system from the gurdwara detailing the incident,” said Narinder Singh, who is former Sarpanch of the villages, serving between 2000 to 2007, while “being with the Congress”, remaining “associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal afterwards” and “now keeping options open and looking at probability of farmers jumping into the polls fray” ahead of assembly elections in the State.

He said that efforts were on to scrutinize the footage of CCTV cameras installed at the gurdwara as “password for the same was not known”. He added, the person who had installed the CCTV cameras had gone to Canada and the gurdwara committee was trying to retrieve the footage by getting examined the digital video recorder from a person dealing with CCTV cameras in Batala.

He said the details gathered by the police were based on other CCTV cameras installed elsewhere nearby.

“We don’t know whether it was an attempt to commit sacrilege or loot the golak money,” added Singh. Narinder Singh, who has two sons settled in Italy, said police also went to another gurdwara in the village managed by the Scheduled Castes community to see if any similar attempt was made there also.

A case under section 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc) and section 511 (Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Batala Civil Lines police station on the complaint of Narinder Singh against unknown persons in connection with Kotli Bhan Singh village incident.