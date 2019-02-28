Is Haryana police competent to recover kidnapped minor: HC asks DGP

IS THE Haryana Police competent enough to recover a minor child who was kidnapped last year, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the state Director General of Police while warning him that it will transfer the investigation to some other agency in case of no response from him. A 13-year-old Sirsa girl was kidnapped in April 2018, but is yet to be recovered.

Observing it seems that sincere efforts have not been made for recovery of the minor child and no “cogent explanation” has been provided by the state for it, Justice Raj Shekhar Attri in the order has said, “The Director General of Police concerned is directed to submit his report as to whether police of Haryana is competent to recover the minor child. On his failure to do so, the investigation may be transferred to some other agency”.

In the petition filed in September 2018, the father of the minor had said that she was kidnapped by a local on April 25 around 11:30 pm, and alleged that the police have failed to act despite the registration of an FIR in the matter. The court has been further told that mother of the kidnapped child was beaten by the accused persons inside a police post on August 08 in 2018. Another FIR was registered related to the matter.

“The official respondents are not doing anything with regard to registration of the cases filed at the instance of the petitioner and moreover the petitioner and his wife is not aware about the fact that there minor daughter is alive or not,” the plea filed through advocate Amit Choudhary reads.

The family of the minor girl has sought transfer of the probe to the CBI while alleging that the police was not performing their duty in accordance with the law. The police in its response has been stating that they have made efforts to trace the girl but the child could not be recovered so far.