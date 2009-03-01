Is Sobti new Hamirpur varsity Vice-Chancellor?

In a significant development,Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University (PU) Prof R C Sobti has been offered the post of Vice-Chancellor of Hamirpur University in Himachal Pradesh. The Centre had recently given central status to Hamirpur University.

Though no official statement was made on the development,friends and acquaintances were seen congratulating Prof Sobti.

Sources claim that in lieu of the forthcoming elections,the government,besides declaring the fourteen central universities,was also keen on appointing their respective vice-chancellor.

Sources claimed that Prof Sobti will have to immediately join the Hamirpur University. Confirming the development,Prof Sobtis wife Prof Vipin Sobti said: We too have learnt about the development but no official confirmation has been received so far. Once it is made official,only then will we be in a position to say anything. As far as accepting the offer is concerned,it is purely up to Prof Sobti himself. Being a central university,Prof Sobti will get a chance to serve as vice-chancellor for five years. He told Newsline: Until I receive a formal order,I really cant say anything.

The faculty at the campus,meanwhile,said the development is confirmed and Prof Sobti will join the Hamirpur University shortly. Talking to Newsline,PUTA President Prof Ronki Ram said: We are really happy for Prof Sobti. It is the outcome of his sincerity,hard work and enthusiasm that he has been chosen by the Central Government to take charge of the recently announced central university of Hamirpur. I wish him all success.

There is also a question mark on who will succeed Prof Sobti. The matter was discussed in todays Syndicate meeting where Prof Sobti was being advised by his fellows on whether he should take up the offer or not.

In case Prof Sobti denies the offer,he will have to leave PU as well since the decision has been taken by the Centre.

It is also learnt that once Prof Sobti gives up the charge,Dean Students Instructions Prof S C Vaidya will be made the acting V-C.

Prof Sobti took charge as PU vice-chancellor in July 2006. His term ends this July. He has over 250 research papers and 10 books on bio-technology to his credit and has been conferred several prestigious awards,including the Punjab Ratna and many international fellowships.

It was during Sobtis time that several important developments took place at the university,including reservation for single girl child and for AIDS patients.

