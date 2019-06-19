‘Is Harsimrat silent on assault to save her chair in Modi Cabinet?’

Congress leader Nimisha Mehta, while condemning the assault of a Sikh tempo driver and his son by Delhi police, targeted SAD MP and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal over the issue, and asked why she was silent on the matter.

“Why has she (Harsimrat) kept mum over this ruthless incident? Is she scared of questioning the working of Amit Shah, the home minister of India? Has she chosen to keep silent about this brutality against Sikhs just to save her chair in Modi Cabinet?” she asked.

Mehta further said that the whole nation is aware of the fact that “the Delhi police is controlled by the Centre’s Home department, currently headed by Shah”.

The former Congress, who is also a serving PCC member, said Harsimrat comes from a party and a family that boasts of being the “saviours of Sikh rights” and “her silence on this issue clarifies that she has preferred power and her position over Sikhs that have always stood by her and her party”. Mehta said that when the UPA was in power at the Centre Harsimrat had always talked of Sikh rights but had now not even condemned the incident.

She urged the Mod government to “ensure justice” in this case. The tempo driver was beaten up by Delhi police personnel after he brandished a sword. Police had suspended three officers. Harsimrat could not be reached for comment.