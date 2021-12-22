‘Is booking nasha seller vendetta?… justice delayed but not denied’

After booking of Majithia in NDPS case, you are facing allegations of resorting to political vendetta. What do you have to say about this?

Is booking a ‘nasha’ seller vendetta? Have you (mediapersons) not been writing all these years that narcotics were being sold openly in the state? Have you not been writing that Pindi and Satta had attended Majithia’s wedding? Was I the Home Minister when kingpin of drug racket Jagdish Bhola alleged that Majithia was involved? We are just acting on what the court said. Did you not read the orders of the court saying who stopped us from inquiring on STF report? We only acted on the court orders.

When is Majithia going to be arrested?

Ask the Special Investigation Team (SIT). What can I say? I am not interfering.

Why has then action followed now when you are the Home Minister?

As I have already said that allegations by Bhola are not of my doing. We have acted now as former chief minister Amarinder Singh did not do anything in the drugs case. Everybody said that he was not catching the big fish but was putting small-time drug paddlers in jails. We took up the matter in the court for opening of STF report. The court said we should investigate. We have only done that. It is a case of justice delayed but not justice denied.

Is your mission accomplished now?

No. It is incomplete till the time we get those found guilty punished. I must say that till Parkash Singh Badal was in control of the party, there were no allegations of drugs and harbouring of gangsters. It happened later. It appeared that the police were not listening to the government. The FIR was registered after seeing former BOI chief S K Asthana writing a letter and proceeding on medical leave and the government having to replace its DGP overnight.

We are getting Asthana’s letter inquired into. First, he sent a handwritten note in the evening. Later, he sent a typed note. We will inquire into where it was typed and which computer was used. We are also going through the police rules. We will put him under suspension.

The action has followed when code of conduct is expected to come into place next month. What will happen then?

Let the code come into place. Will the law of the land cease to exist then? It is a legal case. It will take its own course.

PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has tweeted that the action was taken after he pushed for right officers in the right place. Is a credit war on?

This has been done for the people of Punjab. Just see how many mothers lost their children to drugs, how many women lost their husbands. There is no credit war in this and there should not be any.

On the day the police booked Majithia, your government’s former minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi joined BJP.

He has joined BJP as he is scared of his case in which he took double compensation for a piece of land acquired by the government. We will take action in that case too.