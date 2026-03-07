IRS officer from Chandigarh clears UPSC, secures AIR 180

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The UPSC announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025, and it is a special day and a moment of pride for Neeraj Trar who secured an All Indian Rank (AIR) of 180.
Neeraj is an Assistant Commissioner (IRS), Customs, GST and Narcotics, and did his schooling from GMSSS 10 and GMSSS-16 Chandigarh, and completed his BTech from NIT Delhi.
Neeraj, a resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 11, achieved the rank in his fifth attempt and was selected in his third attempt. His achievement is a moment of immense joy for his family, who are from Bikaner, Rajasthan.
His father, Dev Raj, is an associate professor at PGGC-11, and his mother, Basanti Devi, is a homemaker. His two elder sisters work in the Public Health Department, and his elder brother is pursuing a PhD in Rajasthan.
He says his father gave him unconditional support and encouraged him to keep studying and never give up. He started putting in eight-nine hours of work a day.
In the first and second attempts, he felt a little unsure about cracking the exam, Neeraj says, adding that he didn’t give up.
According to him, notes and newspapers helped him a lot while studying offline. He also spent one to two hours studying online to adapt to the new study pattern. His suggestion to students preparing for the UPSC is to work hard, not give up and keep moving forward.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram