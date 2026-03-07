IRS officer from Chandigarh clears UPSC, secures AIR 180

Neeraj is an Assistant Commissioner (IRS), Customs, GST and Narcotics, and did his schooling from GMSSS 10 and GMSSS-16 Chandigarh, and completed his BTech from NIT Delhi.

The UPSC announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025, and it is a special day and a moment of pride for Neeraj Trar who secured an All Indian Rank (AIR) of 180.

Neeraj, a resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 11, achieved the rank in his fifth attempt and was selected in his third attempt. His achievement is a moment of immense joy for his family, who are from Bikaner, Rajasthan.

His father, Dev Raj, is an associate professor at PGGC-11, and his mother, Basanti Devi, is a homemaker. His two elder sisters work in the Public Health Department, and his elder brother is pursuing a PhD in Rajasthan.