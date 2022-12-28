Irrigation scam: Waiting in Chandigarh to participate in probe, ex-Punjab chief secretary Kaushal tells Vigilance

Almost four weeks after the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the operation of a lookout circular (LOC) issued on Punjab government’s request in connection with alleged irrigation scam, former Punjab chief secretary Sarvesh Kaushal Wednesday wrote to Punjab Vigilance stating that he was waiting for a communication from them.

In a letter written to Vigilance chief Varinder Kumar that was also shared to media, Kaushal said, “As you are aware, I had returned to India, after visiting my family and relatives in USA since June 2022, on the 20th of December, 2022 and have been available and waiting in Chandigarh for participating in the ongoing inquiry proceedings. I have not received any communication from the Vigilance Bureau so far.”

The HC had stayed LOC against him on December 1 and also restrained the state from taking coercive steps against him.

In his letter, he expressed shock over issuing a Look Out Circular to stop him from leaving India in September without verifying the fact that he had been living in the USA since June. “This in fact created a hurdle in my return, and delayed my return to India till Hon’ble Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered ‘stay’ of the LOC on December 1, 2022,” he stated.

He also blamed some sections of the media for spreading falsehood that he had slipped out of India on a “tip off’ just at the nick of time when LOC was issued”, without verifying the fact that he had been living in the USA since June.

“Perhaps they got misled by the issuance of LOC even though there was no FIR, inquiry, summons, notice against me, and when I had not in any manner physically escaped the due process of law. Even the government’s order for ‘investigation’ dated 16.9.2022, which was illegal and untenable, was later withdrawn by the government itself in November 2022,” he wrote. The unfortunate events have caused him huge personal harassment, discomfort and mental agony as a retired senior citizen,” he mentioned in the letter.

The letter also stated that in any case, all legal and factual issues related to this matter are now a subject matter of a pending civil writ petition in the High Court, now fixed on February 8.

“In the meantime, I have a request for you. Since I have to plan my travel outside Chandigarh for meeting personal, professional and other commitments in January 2023, I shall sincerely appreciate if I am informed of the specific dates on which you require my presence for participating in the inquiry, so that my absence from Chandigarh may not be felt as a delaying tactics on my part,” he said in the letter.