Irrigation scam: VB summons retired IAS officer K B S Sidhu for questioning

Punjab Vigilance Bureau has summoned retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer K B S Sidhu for questioning in multi-crore irrigation scam.

Sidhu who had gone abroad and came back from the United States after the Punjab and Haryana High Court last month gave interim relief to him in the irrigation scam case, directing the VB to take no coercive action against him to secure his presence till February 8, 2023, the date of next hearing. The bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh had advised Sidhu to come to India.

A government functionary said Sidhu had been summoned to appear before the VB on December 13 (Tuesday).

Sidhu was Additional Chief Secretary (Irrigation) when the alleged scam took place. The prime accused in the case Gurinder Singh, a contractor, is reported to have told the investigators that he paid bribes running into crores of rupees, including to Sidhu, to bag contracts to carry out works in the irrigation department. The role of former Punjab Chief Secretary Sarvesh Kaushal who also went abroad is also being probed in the scam.

Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday stayed the operation of a look out circular (LoC) issued by Centre against Kaushal, an accused in the alleged multi-crore irrigation department scam, and also granted him protection from any coercive action by the Punjab government and the Vigilance Bureau.

The HC, while issuing notice to the Punjab government, observed that Kaushal has given an undertaking to return to India within three weeks and join inquiry proceedings against him and to cooperate with the inquiry officials.

“Punjab government is restrained from taking coercive steps against the Kaushal in terms of the order dated November 15 passed (in a similar case, wherein Punjab government has been directed that no coercive steps shall be taken against former IAS officer KBS Sidhu, also an accused in the case),” ordered the HC while listing the matter for February 8 next year.