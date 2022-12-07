scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Irrigation Scam: HC stays LoC, any coercive action against ex-chief secy Kaushal

The HC, while issuing notice to the Punjab government, observed that Kaushal has given an undertaking to return to India within three weeks and join inquiry proceedings against him and to cooperate with the inquiry officials.

Punjab’s former chief secretary Sarvesh Kaushal.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday stayed the operation of a look out circular (LoC) issued by Centre against Punjab’s former chief secretary Sarvesh Kaushal, an accused in the alleged multi-crore irrigation department scam, and also granted him protection from any coercive action by the Punjab government and the Vigilance Bureau.

“The operation of look out circular issued by Centre on the request of the Government of Punjab is ordered to be stayed to facilitate return of the petitioner (Kaushal) to India,” a bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj ordered while hearing the plea by the retired Punjab Cadre IAS officer.

The HC, while issuing notice to the Punjab government, observed that Kaushal has given an undertaking to return to India within three weeks and join inquiry proceedings against him and to cooperate with the inquiry officials. “Punjab government is restrained from taking coercive steps against the Kaushal in terms of the order dated November 15 passed (in a similar case, wherein Punjab government has been directed that no coercive steps shall be taken against former IAS officer KBS Sidhu, also an accused in the case),” ordered the HC while listing the matter for February 8 next year.

Also Read |Disproportionate Assets: Vigilance quizzes former minister Sunder Sham Arora

Earlier, counsel for Kaushal, Senior Advocate RS Cheema with AS Cheema, contended that Punjab government is conducting reinvestigation into the alleged scam under the garb of an enquiry, which not permissible under Section 17(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. They argued that the FIR in question relates to the year 2017 and investigation in the same has already been concluded. “There was no reason for conducting any further enquiry in an already concluded investigation, especially when no evidence had come against Kaushal during the course of probe and no recovery had been effected. The Punjab government recommended a look out circular against Kaushal only with an intent to harass him,” they contended.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
The GM mustard debatePremium
The GM mustard debate

The lawyers further contended that the objective of a look out circular is to restrain a suspect from leaving India to escape the process of law. The petitioner in the present case was already abroad when the look out circular was issued and now that Kaushal intends to join the vigilance enquiry, the circular has become an obstacle in the way of his return to India, the contended. On account of the look out circular, there is a likelihood of Kaushal being arrested upon landing in India, they contended.

More from Chandigarh

On behalf of Punjab and Centre, Additional AG Gaurav Garg Dhuriwala and Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain, accepted notice, respectively and prayed for some time to file their response.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 08:08:26 am
Next Story

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo walks off after final whistle as Portugal players celebrate win over Switzerland

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close