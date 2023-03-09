‘Irreparable loss to the art world’: Haryana CM Khattar expresses grief over demise of Satish Kaushik

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday expressed grief over the untimely demise of the renowned film director, actor, and Chairman, Haryana Film Promotion Board, Satish Kaushik.

Satish Kaushik passed away in Gurgaon after suffering a heart attack. He was 66.

In his message, Khattar said, “Sh. Satish Kaushik will always be remembered for his distinguished acting career and direction work. The death of Sh. Satish Kaushik is an irreparable loss to the art world, especially Haryana”.

The chief minister also prayed for strength for the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss. “Sh. Satish Kaushik continuously promoted Haryanvi films as he served in the post of Chairman. His contribution to the promotion of Haryanvi culture is unforgettable and will always be appreciated. He will always be remembered for his remarkable contribution to the film industry,” Khattar said.

Kaushik was born on April 13, 1956, in the Mahendragarh district of Haryana.

A Haryana government spokesperson said, “Satish Kaushik had an outstanding carrier as an actor, director, producer, comedian, and screenwriter. For his greatest contribution to the film industry, the state government appointed him as the chairman of the Haryana Film Promotion Board to promote the regional culture through Haryanvi films”.