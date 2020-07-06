Irregularities of Rs 46 lakh: Chief Vigilance Officer asks MD of cooperative bank to reply in 15 days

In the complaint, they mentioned that a total of six transactions were made by the said employee between 2014 and 2016. (Representational) In the complaint, they mentioned that a total of six transactions were made by the said employee between 2014 and 2016. (Representational)

In alleged irregularities committed to the tune of Rs 46 lakh by an employee of Central Cooperative Bank Nawanshahr, the Chief Vigilance Officer of the bank has asked the managing director concerned to file a reply within 15 days’ time.

The Chief Vigilance Officer sent a letter, dated June 25, to the MD on the basis of a detailed complaint filed by two persons, Ludhiana-based Kuldip Singh and Nawanshahr-based Parvinder Singh Kitna. They alleged that despite the dismissal order of the official, the bank re-instated him due to his political connection.

The complainants alleged that an officer of the rank of Assistant Manager, who was appointed at the post of Incharge investment at the bank, had committed irregularities while transferring big amounts of money into his account or into the accounts of his near and dear ones.

In the complaint, they mentioned that a total of six transactions were made by the said employee between 2014 and 2016. As per these details, Rs 3,76,707 was transferred in PNB personal loan account on January 24, 2014, Rs. 7,58,110 was transferred to Weizman Forex on August 18, 2016, Rs 3,56,972 was transferred to SBI personal account on August 18, 2014, Rs. 20 lakh was transferred to PNB VCC Account on October 21, 2015, Rs 4 lakh was transferred to IDBI in Ranjit Kaur’s name on March 4, 2016, and Rs. 7,41, 713 was transferred in foreign countries on December 24, 2014. This adds up to Rs 46.33 lakh.

They alleged that rather getting him booked, the bank officials made him deposit the money and re-instated him.

Kitna said the matter was investigated by the Punjab government earlier and the inquiry officer had recommended his dismissal from service.

Acting on the report of the inquiry officer, the executive committee of the bank had dismissed him on March 18, 2019. Later, he was re-instated by the joint registrar, which is also a matter of investigation as to whether the joint registrar is competent to issue orders of re-instalment in respect of dismissed officials.

