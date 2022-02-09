Irregularities in land deals: Over 200 officials may face action in Haryana

AS MANY as 34 sub-registrars (tehsildars) and joint sub-registrars (naib tehsildars) are likely to face disciplinary proceedings in Haryana for alleged violation of rules in the registration process of 9,774 land deals mostly in cases of residential plots.

Apart from these 34 officials, 22 registry clerks and 176 patwaris may also face the whip after inquiries were conducted by divisional commissioners in the state.

According to the rules, the revenue officers are supposed to execute the registration process of agricultural land, which falls in the jurisdiction of municipal committees, after clearance from the town and country planning department and municipalities.

“But these officers executed the registration of land without due clearance. There is a preliminary view that action will be initiated against them but the final action, including the filing of a chargesheet, will be taken after examining their replies on their explanations,” a senior officer of state government told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Sources said that the agricultural land was sold for residential colonies or industries without obtaining CLUs (change of land use) to save stamp duty and other charges. “The same process was adopted for registration of residential plots,” said an official.

In a letter to the DCs of Karnal, Kaithal and Panipat on Monday, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (revenue) PK Das said: “It has been decided by the government for initiating disciplinary action

under rule 7 of Haryana Civil Services (punishment and appeal) Rules, 2016… against the 34 sub-registrars and joint sub-registrars in Karnal division, who were involved in the registration of 9,774 instruments without NOC during the period 03-04-2017 to 13-08-2021… while it was mandatory for them under section 7-A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (Amendment) Act, 2017. It is directed that their explanation may be obtained from the then sub-registrar and joint sub-registrar concerned and sent to the government within 15 days positively so that disciplinary proceedings against them under rule 7 of the Haryana Civil Service Rules, 2016 may be initiated.”