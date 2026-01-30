Include Chandigarh in Punjab arms license jurisdiction, Speaker Sandhwan writes to Shah

In a demi-official letter addressed to the Union Home Minister, Sandhwan argued that the current framework puts Punjab residents to unnecessary inconvenience when they travel to or reside in Chandigarh, which continues to function as the state capital.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
2 min readChandigarhJan 30, 2026 06:17 AM IST
punjab speakerPunjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to amend the Arms Act to allow Punjab arms licences to be valid in Chandigarh. (File)
Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan Thursday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make necessary amendments in the Arms Act to include Chandigarh in the arms license jurisdiction for Punjab residents.

“I am writing to highlight the need for some amendments under the Arms Act. As per the existing norms, Punjab residents must apply for separate endorsement or permission to carry licensed arms in Chandigarh, which creates unnecessary bureaucratic delays and inconvenience. When Punjab residents apply for an arms license, the jurisdiction is limited to the state of Punjab only.

“However, Chandigarh serves as the Capital of Punjab and is the administrative hub for the State. Many residents of Punjab reside in Chandigarh and frequently travel to Chandigarh for official and personal matters. It would be logical and practical for Chandigarh to be automatically included in the territorial jurisdiction when an arms license is issued to the residents of Punjab State. I humbly request that the Ministry of Home Affairs consider amending the relevant rules or issuing appropriate directions/ guidelines to the concerned authorities,” Sandhwan said in the letter.

Interestingly, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwabnt Mann also hold the Home portfolio. The issue, however, has been raised by the Speaker of Vidhan Sabha.

Sandhwan told The Indian Express, “There is nothing to read in this. The office of Speaker is also an institution in itself. The issue is of utmost importance for us as Chandigarh is our capital. How come we are not allowed to carry our licensed arms to our capital? This also amounts to our staking a claim on Chandigarh. After all, we have politicians, businessmen coming to Chandigarh. They need a separate license for Chandigarh. This condition should be done away with”.

He added that prominent persons and businessmen need protection from gangsters. “If they are coming to Chandigarh, they need their arms for self-defence. But they cannot carry. This is the reason behind my letter,” he added.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

