Include Chandigarh in Punjab arms license jurisdiction, Speaker Sandhwan writes to Shah

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan Thursday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make necessary amendments in the Arms Act to include Chandigarh in the arms license jurisdiction for Punjab residents.

In a demi-official letter addressed to the Union Home Minister, Sandhwan argued that the current framework puts Punjab residents to unnecessary inconvenience when they travel to or reside in Chandigarh, which continues to function as the state capital.

“I am writing to highlight the need for some amendments under the Arms Act. As per the existing norms, Punjab residents must apply for separate endorsement or permission to carry licensed arms in Chandigarh, which creates unnecessary bureaucratic delays and inconvenience. When Punjab residents apply for an arms license, the jurisdiction is limited to the state of Punjab only.