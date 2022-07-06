IPS officers’ promotions in Haryana: Home Secy seeks fresh proposal to convert former cadre posts of DGPs into ADGPs

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (home) Rajeev Arora has asked DGP PK Agrawal to send a revised proposal regarding conversion of ex-cadre posts of DGP into ex-cadre posts of ADGP without any delay.

Ex-cadre posts are temporary posts of the same rank as a cadre post and created by the Haryana government.

According to sources, the government has been mulling converting three ex-cadre posts of DGP into ADGP to meet the shortfall in the ADGP rank after four IPS officers were promoted from IGP to ADGP in May this year.

Meanwhile, questions were raised as to how the ex-cadre posts of DGPs will be converted into the ex-cadre posts of ADGPs when all posts of DGPs are already occupied by other IPS officers.

On July 1, the Additional Chief Secretary (home secretary) sent a letter to the DGP asking him to send the revised proposal. This was in reference to the DGP’s letter of May 6 which was sent to the home department that time.

The issue belongs to promotions of four IPS officers – Mamta Singh, Hanif Qureshi, M Ravi Kiran and K K Rao – promoted from the post of IGP to ADGP in May. As many as 14 posts of ADGP rank were available in Haryana in May.

But with the promotion of four more IPS officers, the number of police officers occupying the post of ADGP had gone up to 17. As many as six of them are cadre posts while 11 are ex-cadre posts.

In these circumstances, sources say, the possibility of converting ex-cadre posts of DGP into ex-cadre posts of ADGP was explored. However, it’s learnt that senior IPS officers are already posted on all five posts of DGP rank. The regular cadre posts (two) of DGP are currently being held by P K Agrawal (state DGP) and Mohammad Akil (DG, prisons). Three ex-cadre DGP level posts are being held by Shatrujeet Kapoor, (DG, State Vigilance Bureau), Desh Raj Singh (Comdt. General, Home Guards and Civil Defence) and R C Mishra (MD, Haryana Police Housing Corporation).

Officers who argue that no rules have been violated while promoting IPS officers say the state government can create posts for a specific period and can further renew the same keeping in view the needs of the state. They also insist that the ex-cadre posts may be utilised against any post for the time being.

However, critics say the number of such ex-cadre posts has already increased to 29 while the sanctioned ex-cadre posts are just 19 in Haryana. “Ex-cadre posts can be created in a particular proportion of the regular cadre posts, not more than that,” said an official. While quoting the instructions of the central government’s Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued on January 20, 2015, the official said “there is a restriction on the powers of the state government for the creation of such posts and the number of such posts is not to exceed the number shown against deputation reserve in the cadre”. The total authorised strength of IPS officers in Haryana is 144 which includes 79 cadre posts and 19 ex-cadre posts.