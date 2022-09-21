scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

IPS officers promotions: CAG auditors seek info from Haryana police

The auditors also want to know “whether any proposal was submitted to the MHA to review/regularise the ex-cadre posts”.

The critics in the police department have been raising questions over the promotions of IPS officers promoted from the IGP to ADGP rank stating the same were done despite “non-availability of sufficient vacancies in the rank of ADGP”.

With the issue of promotions of Haryana IPS officers being examined at multiple forums, the auditors of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) have sought information from the state police regarding different aspects related to the matter.

It’s learnt now the office of Accountant General (audit) Haryana has sought a list of IPS officers promoted in different ranks under ex-cadre posts from 2015-16 to 2022.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 07:08:43 am
