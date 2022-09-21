IPS officers promotions: CAG auditors seek info from Haryana police

With the issue of promotions of Haryana IPS officers being examined at multiple forums, the auditors of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) have sought information from the state police regarding different aspects related to the matter.

It’s learnt now the office of Accountant General (audit) Haryana has sought a list of IPS officers promoted in different ranks under ex-cadre posts from 2015-16 to 2022.

The auditors also want to know “whether any proposal was submitted to the MHA to review/regularise the ex-cadre posts”. They have also sought information regarding criteria and rules under which these officers were promoted under ex-cadre posts apart from asking whether any proposal was prepared to review the cadre of state police services (HPS).

The critics in the police department have been raising questions over the promotions of IPS officers promoted from the IGP to ADGP rank stating the same were done despite “non-availability of sufficient vacancies in the rank of ADGP”. However, the government has been insisting that there is nothing wrong in converting ex-cadre posts of DGPs into ADGPs to fill the gap while justifying the promotions.