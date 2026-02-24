IPS officer’s ‘frequent leaves’ prompt Himachal DGP to order subordinate to cover for her

In an unprecedented move, Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari has directed Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditi Singh’s subordinate to handle her responsibilities at the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) during her leave or whenever she is absent from headquarters, until further orders. The DGP’s order said that the frequent leave taken by the 2021-batch IPS officer was adversely affecting the functioning of her office.

DGP Tewari issued an order on Monday, directing Singh’s subordinate, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Braham Dass Bhatia, to oversee her duties at the SV&ACB, Northern Range, Dharamshala.

“Aditi Singh has been on leave for 25 days between January 8 and February 22. ASP Braham Dass Bhatia is a Himachal Pradesh Police Services (HPSS) officer. In the hierarchy, he is junior to her,” a source said.