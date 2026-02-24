IPS officer’s ‘frequent leaves’ prompt Himachal DGP to order subordinate to cover for her

Himachal DGP’s order mentions IPS Aditi Singh availed 25 days of leave between January 8 and February 22.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 12:54 PM IST
IPS Aditi SinghIPS Aditi Singh
Make us preferred source on Google

In an unprecedented move, Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari has directed Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditi Singh’s subordinate to handle her responsibilities at the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) during her leave or whenever she is absent from headquarters, until further orders. The DGP’s order said that the frequent leave taken by the 2021-batch IPS officer was adversely affecting the functioning of her office.

DGP Tewari issued an order on Monday, directing Singh’s subordinate, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Braham Dass Bhatia, to oversee her duties at the SV&ACB, Northern Range, Dharamshala.

“Aditi Singh has been on leave for 25 days between January 8 and February 22. ASP Braham Dass Bhatia is a Himachal Pradesh Police Services (HPSS) officer. In the hierarchy, he is junior to her,” a source said.

Singh was transferred as SP, SV&ACB, on November 5 last year. Earlier, she held the charge of ASP, Dharamshala.

DGP Tewari’s order also detailed the leaves taken by Singh. As per the order, Singh was on two days’ casual leave and sick leave, respectively, from January 8 to January 11. She further availed one day of casual leave on January 12. Thereafter, she went on three days’ casual leave and one day of sick leave between January 16 and January 19. Later, she proceeded on 13 days’ earned leave and two days’ sick leave from February 8 to February 22.

The order further states, “Further, Aditi Singh, IPS, attended the Mid-Career Interaction between Armed Forces and Civil Services Officers from December 8 to December 10, 2025, at Dr R.S. Tolia Uttarakhand Academy of Administration, Nainital, pursuant to her nomination. In this regard, she was away for more than a week in December.”

DGP Tewari’s order further states, “Even during the presence of Aditi Singh, Braham Dass Bhatia shall remain associated with her to ensure that continuity in work is not broken or disturbed. The order shall come into force with immediate effect.”

Story continues below this ad

The order stated, “It has been observed that Aditi Singh, IPS, Superintendent of Police, State Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB), Northern Range, Dharamshala, has been frequently proceeding on leave, due to which the functioning of the office of the SP, SV&ACB, Northern Range, Dharamshala, is being adversely affected.”

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
'When will I meet him again?': Hema Malini misses Dharmendra 'every single minute' as she asks herself 'is he really gone?'
Louis Vuitton monogram
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Live Blog
Advertisement