IPS officer ZH Zaidi posted as IG months after HC suspended life term

Zaidi had moved high court seeking the suspension of his sentence, claiming that he was not present at the police station when the alleged custodial death occurred.

The Himachal Pradesh government Tuesday posted Zahur Haider Zaidi as Inspector General(IG), Police Academy Training and Research, Shimla, a fortnight after the 1994-batch IPS officer gave his joining at the Police Headquarters. The transfer and posting orders for Zaidi along with that of three others IPS officers were issued by Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta.

This is Zaidi’s first posting after the Punjab and Haryana High Court in December last year suspended the life imprisonment awarded to him in connection with the 2017 custodial death of an accused in the Kotkhai gang rape and murder case, while citing the absence of motive and the prolonged period of incarceration already gone. A CBI court in January last year had sentenced Zaidi and seven other police personnel to life imprisonment over the death of Suraj, who was found dead at the Kotkhai police station on July 18, 2017. Suraj had been arrested in the infamous Gudia rape and murder case in Shimla.