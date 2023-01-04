scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

IPS officer posted at Sukhu’s rally suffers cardiac arrest, dies

The deceased officer, identified as SR Rana, was on-duty at Zorawar Ground in Dharamshala as part of the Himachal CM's protection detail.

As per officials, Rana complained of discomfort and collapsed to the ground in the afternoon during Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu's Aabhar rally Aabhar. (Express Photo)
An IPS officer deputed at Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s Aabhar rally at Dharamshala passed away on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

As per officials, Rana complained of discomfort and collapsed to the ground in the afternoon during the Aabhar rally. He was later rushed to the Zonal Hospital, where the officer was declared brought dead by doctors.

Prima facie the cause of death has been attributed to a cardiac arrest. As per details, Rana hails from Mandi and had joined the Himachal Police force in 1990.

During the course of his service, he has received the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service, as well as two police duty special medals.

Recently, Rana had been transferred to post of commandment in 2nd IRBn in Sakoh.

