life in uniform: Uniform, motherhood and the myth of having to choose

Written by Darpan Ahluwalia

I was in the pre-operative room, being administered Pitocin, half-focused on the medical staff around me and half-listening to an office conference call on my phone.

It sounds absurd in retrospect, almost comical. Yet, at that moment, it did not feel extraordinary. It simply felt like two intensely demanding worlds existing simultaneously, each refusing to pause entirely for the other, and each, in its own way, giving strength to the other. Work distracted me from the anxiety of what lay ahead, while the anticipation of motherhood reminded me that there was life beyond the next meeting.

People often ask what it is like to work in a demanding profession as a woman. The question is usually wrapped in concern and, occasionally, admiration. I am also frequently asked whether I travel back and forth from my marital home while managing my posting. The question is rarely malicious. But it reflects how instinctively society continues to view a woman’s professional identity through the lens of her domestic arrangements. Men in similarly demanding professions are seldom asked how they geographically negotiate work and family.

Over the years, however, I have realised that while the challenges are ceaseless, there is also something deeply empowering about navigating them. Demanding professions have a peculiar way of shaping women into exceptional multitaskers. Not the glamorous, social media version of multitasking, but the real kind that demands emotional elasticity, constant recalibration and the ability to move seamlessly between responsibility and tenderness.

Women learn to transition effortlessly between meetings and vaccination appointments, operational pressures and unsolved murder investigations, bedtime stories and briefing notes, professional composure and private exhaustion. Ironically, the very experiences that many assume would diminish professional efficiency often strengthen it. Balancing motherhood alongside a demanding career builds an unusual resilience. It teaches prioritisation, composure under fatigue, emotional regulation and endurance.

As a result, very little in my professional life now feels unmanageable. No deadline appears insurmountable. After balancing sleepless nights, feeding schedules, professional responsibilities and one’s own fractured energy simultaneously, the ability to withstand pressure evolves almost instinctively. Work no longer feels harder. If anything, motherhood has made difficult days seem more manageable.

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During maternity leave, the little work I voluntarily took on helped preserve my sanity. There is a strange silence around how disorienting early motherhood can be, and the quiet anxiety of wondering whether parts of your identity are slowly disappearing beneath new responsibilities.

Amid that chaos, I found myself craving routine again. Within a week of giving birth, I was back in the gym. It was met with affectionate admonitions from senior officers. “This generation doesn’t slow down. Take care of yourself. Why the hurry?” Similar concern followed when I began attending meetings in person again. The advice came from a place of kindness, and I valued it. But what many people fail to understand is that recovery does not look the same for every woman.

For me, reclaiming movement was reclaiming selfhood. Returning to work did not diminish my motherhood; it restored parts of me. Physical fitness, professional engagement and moments of solitude were not acts of neglect towards my daughter. They were investments in the version of myself I wanted her to grow up around.

Children absorb energy far more than schedules. And I have increasingly come to reject the false binary women are repeatedly presented with: that one must inevitably choose between being a committed professional and a present mother. Quality time with one’s child, dedication to one’s profession and care for one’s own physical and emotional well-being can co-exist. Imperfectly at times, chaotically often, but meaningfully nonetheless.

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At the same time, it would be dishonest to romanticise resilience without acknowledging support. None of this is achieved in isolation. Whatever balance I have managed to create has been possible because of a supportive family, an enabling workplace culture and reporting officers who chose empathy over rigidity. Behind most women who appear to be “managing everything” is an invisible network quietly making space for them to remain human.

Perhaps that is what truly empowers women in demanding professions. It is not the absence of pressure, but the presence of ecosystems that allow them to navigate that pressure without constantly apologising for being mothers, professionals and individuals all at once.

The challenges remain ceaseless. They probably always will. But through all this, I have discovered something powerful: ambition and nurturing were never opposites to begin with.

And, of course, motherhood recalibrates our threshold for almost everything: pain, patience, fear, fatigue and love. It teaches us that strength is not always loud, and ambition need not come at the cost of compassion. If anything, the uniform and motherhood have not competed with each other in my life. They have quietly made each other stronger.

(The writer is a Punjab-cadre IPS officer)