IPL fever: Tickets for two upcoming matches at PCA Stadium almost sold out

Written by Sumedha Sharma

Within four days of beginning of over-the-counter ticket sales at PCA Stadium for upcoming IPL matches, majority of the tickets for the two upcoming matches have already been sold out. Even then, people from far flung areas continue to throng the stadium in a hope to buy tickets to watch their home team, Kings XI Punjab, play here on March 30 and April 1.

The home team, Kings XI Punjab, will be playing against Mumbai Indians on March 30 and Delhi Capitals on April 1.

People managing the ticket counter at PCA told Chandigarh Newsline that although majority of the tickets have been sold out online, tickets for a few blocks were still available at the counter.

Gurpreet, who hails from Ropar, was excited after he managed to get the ticket for the match against Mumbai Indians. “This is going to be my first live match that I will watch here at PCA Stadium. I am excited”, Gurpreet added.

Kings XI Punjab will be playing seven matches at PCA Stadium. Besides, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, they will be playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 8, Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 13, Rajasthan Royals on April 16, Kolkata Knight Riders on May 3 and Chennai Superkings on May 5.