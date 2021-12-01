IPL: Arshdeep Singh retained for Rs 4 cr

On Tuesday evening, Darshan Singh was eagerly waiting for his son Arshdeep Singh at their Kharar home. Twenty-year-old pacer Arshdeep Singh, who was playing in a practice match for Punjab against Uttar Pradesh at PCA Stadium, Mohali, had been retained by Indian Premier League (IPL) side Punjab Kings for a sum of Rs 4 crore and it was a moment to remember for the proud father.

While Singh had been picked up at his base price of Rs 20 lakh by the then Kings XI Punjab in the 2019 IPL auction, the youngster became only the fourth uncapped Indian player to be retained by any IPL franchise in this year’s retention list ahead of the mega auction later this month and Darshan Singh remembered the days of Arshdeep travelling by bus or cycle to Chandigarh in his younger days.

“Playing cricket has been Arshdeep’s passion since he started playing and we have always supported his dream. To see him being retained by Punjab Kings out of much more experienced players is the reward of all the hard work by Arshdeep. While I was posted in CISF earlier, my wife Baljeet Kaur would support a young Arshdeep. He would travel in bus or cycle sometimes from Kharar to Chandigarh to train under Jaswat Rai sir and being retained for such a huge amount of Rs four crore is his reward.

He shared this news with his mother, who has gone to Canada to meet his elder brother Akashdeep Singh and it was an emotional moment for both of them. He plans to build a new home for the family with this money ,” said Darshan Singh, who retired as an inspector from CISF and now works as a security head with Groz Beckert Asia in Industrial Area, Chandigarh.

While Arshdeep had started playing cricket at the age of nine at a Sector 19 Academy in Chandigarh, it was not until starting training under coach Jaswant Rai at sector 36, Chandigarh that the youngster started the sport seriously. Singh, who was picked up by the then Kings XI Punjab in the 2019 IPL Auction on the insistence of head coach Mike Hesson, played in two matches in the 2019 IPL making his debut against Rajasthan Royals.

Singh was retained by the Punjab Kings side along with Indian batsman Mayank Aggarwal. “It feels nice to play for the home team and at the home ground. It felt great and I am very happy,” said Arshdeep.