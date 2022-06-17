‘iPhone found near his body was gifted to Kalyani by Sippy a few months before murder’

Investigators probing the 2015 murder of national-level shooter and advocate Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Sippy Sidhu said that an iPhone found near the body was the same one that Sippy had gifted to Kalyani Singh a few months before his killing.

As per officers involved in the probe, Sippy Sidhu allegedly could access all the digital contents of the gifted iPhone remotely, which was one of the prime reasons why Kalyani had stopped using the device.

The accused Kalyani Singh, who was grilled several times by the Central Bureau of Investigations before being finally arrested on Wednesday, on being asked why had she used the phone of someone else to call Sippy Sidhu to the Sector 27 public park, has told police that her family had barred her from using cell phones at the time.

Officers involved in the probe also said that some other family members of Kalyani, including her father, has been already questioned by the CBI in connection with the murder. Two close friends of Kalyani had also been taken for a narco analysis test to a forensics laboratory, where they were found physically unfit to take the test.

Sippy Sidhu was shot dead in a Sector 27 park on September 20, 2015, with Kalyani Singh, the daughter of acting Himachal Pradesh Chief justice, Justice Sabina, being named as the prime suspect in the case. A Sector 27 resident had spotted Kalyani and one other assailant escaping from the scene of crime in a car after the murder.

Sources said Kalyani is yet to reveal the name of the assailant who was present with her when Sippy Sidhu was murdered. Though investigators initially assumed that two assailants were involved in the killing, further probe later established that there was only one assailant present with Kalyani. Some eyewitnesses — including a woman, a mehandi artist, and one more person has — have claimed to have seen Kalyani at the park on the day of Sippy’s murder.

The lawyer for Kalyani Singh, Advocate Sartej Narula, said, “Kalyani Singh has been cooperating with the investigation agency since the beginning. We have provided all the necessary information that was sought by the CBI. The families of Kalyani Singh and Sippy Sidhu were known to each other for a long time. Kalyani Singh was called for joining the probe on Wednesday and later arrested. She had appeared before the probe agency at least four times before her arrest.”

Kalyani will be produced in the court of special CBI Judge on June 18.