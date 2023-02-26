scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

IP Singh re-elected chief of Tricity Consumer Courts Bar Association

The oath ceremony of office bearers was conducted on Saturday by Advocate Vishal Aggarwal

Members of the association

The Tricity Consumer Courts Bar Association, Chandigarh, on Saturday saw IP Singh being re-elected as its president.

The oath ceremony of office bearers was conducted on Saturday by Advocate Vishal Aggarwal, who is the former secretary of High Court Bar Association and acted as the Returning Officer in the current polls.

As per details, Sandeep Khunger has been elected as vice president, Kulwinder Singh has been elected as secretary, Rohit Goswami has been elected as joint secretary, and Sikandar Bakshi was elected as the treasurer of the Tricity Consumer Courts Bar Association, Chandigarh.

Also Read
Mann: Had warned Badal Sr he would face consequences of blind love for son
Handpicked by Union minister Yadav, ‘Jeevan’ defies odds to survive
Residents hold candle light march against ban on share wise registration ...
Haryana Speaker opens modern Urban Health and Wellness Centre in Panchkul...

Saturday’s ceremony was attended by various presidents and secretaries from various Bar association, including Dinesh Jangra vice president, JS Bhatia, secretary HCBA (High Court Bar Association), Anand Chibber, senior advocate cum president of National Company Law Tribunal Bar Association, among other president and secretaries of District Bar Associations of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 08:07 IST
Next Story

Pick-and-drop at UT rly station: Pvt vehicles get extra 4 minutes of free time, commercial slab same

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close