IP Singh re-elected chief of Tricity Consumer Courts Bar Association

The Tricity Consumer Courts Bar Association, Chandigarh, on Saturday saw IP Singh being re-elected as its president.

The oath ceremony of office bearers was conducted on Saturday by Advocate Vishal Aggarwal, who is the former secretary of High Court Bar Association and acted as the Returning Officer in the current polls.

As per details, Sandeep Khunger has been elected as vice president, Kulwinder Singh has been elected as secretary, Rohit Goswami has been elected as joint secretary, and Sikandar Bakshi was elected as the treasurer of the Tricity Consumer Courts Bar Association, Chandigarh.

Saturday’s ceremony was attended by various presidents and secretaries from various Bar association, including Dinesh Jangra vice president, JS Bhatia, secretary HCBA (High Court Bar Association), Anand Chibber, senior advocate cum president of National Company Law Tribunal Bar Association, among other president and secretaries of District Bar Associations of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.