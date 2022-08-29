scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

IO can’t make offer to search accused in absence of gazetted officer, says HC

Suspends term of NDPS case convict

Punjab and Haryana High Court, investigating officer (IO), gazetted officer, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsIn fact, the personal search of the applicant-appellant was conducted by the IO, but no gazetted officer was called at the spot. This was a clear violation of the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court.

Holding that “there is absolutely no option of the investigating officer (IO) offering to search the accused or the search being conducted in his presence in the absence of a gazetted officer or magistrate”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has suspended the sentence of a convict in an NDPS case, just 10 months after he was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment by a trial court in Sangrur.

A bench of Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi was hearing a petition filed by Akash Garg, who had been convicted under NDPS Act on November 15, 2021, for allegedly possessing 3,000 tablets of Alprazolam.

Seeking suspension of his sentence, Garg – through his counsel Advocate P S Sekhon – contended before the high court that there was non-compliance of Section 50 of the NDPS Act, as no offer apprising the applicant-appellant about his legal right to be searched in the presence of some gazetted officer or magistrate was made by the IO. In fact, the personal search of the applicant-appellant was conducted by the IO, but no gazetted officer was called at the spot. This was a clear violation of the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Opposing the contention, the State counsel argued that there was no violation of Section 50 of the Act. In fact, the applicant-appellant had agreed to be searched by the IO and once he had reposed confidence in the IO and given his consent, the search cannot be vitiated on account of the purported non-compliance of Section 50 of the NDPS Act, the State counsel argued.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Something about the CongressPremium
Something about the Congress
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Justice Bedi held, “It transpires that Section 50 of the NDPS Act provides two options to an accused. He could be searched by a gazetted officer or a magistrate or in their presence. There is absolutely no option of the investigating officer offering to search the accused or the search being conducted in his presence in the absence of a gazetted officer or magistrate. If this were to be permitted, it would have dangerous consequences.”

Justice Bedi added, “An accused could be pressurised to consent to be searched by the investigating officer, who was neither a gazetted officer or a magistrate, or in his presence by some junior officer. Thus, by design the legislature has excluded all others except a gazetted officer or a magistrate before whom search can be conducted. Therefore, the offering of a third option of the search being conducted in the presence of the investigating officer or by him is prohibited.”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

The HC cited a judgment of the apex court (Vijaysinh Chandubha Jadeja case) wherein it has been clearly held that the accused must be informed of his right “to be searched in the presence of a gazetted officer or a magistrate”.

“Mere information to an accused that he can be searched before a gazetted officer or magistrate has not been held to be a sufficient compliance. If that be so, then the question of the investigating officer offering himself to search the accused or search being conducted in his presence can never be compliance of Section 50 of the NDPS Act.” added the HC.

More from Chandigarh

Justice Bedi said that in Arif Khan alias Agha Khan case, the Supreme Court had held that if two options are given of being searched in the presence of a gazetted officer or magistrate, but the accused agrees to be searched by the investigating officer, who is not a gazetted officer then it would amount to violation of Section 50 of the NDPS Act.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 03:08:45 am
Next Story

UP girl goes missing; Haryana cops help reunite her with family

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

Premium
Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested
Maharashtra

Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement