IO-Adani to begin work for laying gas pipelines in Panchkula city

Local MLA and Vidhan Sabha speaker, Gian Chand Gupta Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the gas pipeline project in the district.

The project is targeted to be completed within six months by the Indian Oil- Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAG).

The first phase of the project will include the building of CNG filling stations in petrol pumps over the span of next one month. “With the provision of CNG filling stations, diesel vehicles will be able to run on CNG, which will also help in keeping the environment clean,” said Gian Chand Gupta.

The second phase will entail the laying of PNG gas pipelines for the domestic and commercial sector. Under this project, a pipeline of 10.85 km will be laid. A target has been set up to complete this work by September 30, as per Gupta.

Terming it a historic day for the residents of Panchkula, Gupta said that the project will usher in a new era of development in the city.

He said that with the laying the foundation stone, he has fulfilled his promise made in the election manifesto. “Earlier there were several apprehensions among the people about LPG cylinders like leakage of gas, cylinders blast et al, which sometimes also led to fatal accidents. The provision of gas through the pipeline will significantly help in averting such incidents,” he said.

Gupta added that the project will ensure timely supply of gas to households, and will prove to be comparatively economical as consumers would be required to pay according to usage.

The project has been allotted to IOAG by The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB). IO-Adani Gas will be making a total payment of Rs 40 lakh in Demand Draft and a guarantee payment of Rs 1.25 crore to the civic body for implementing the project. The guarantee amount can be forfeited if the firm does not follow the conditions mandated by the state.

While three petrol pumps currently have been selected for the CNG additions, Naveen Sharma, location head for the IOAG said, “we will add more if and when requirement comes in, which usually happens when the number of CNG vehicles in a city rise.”

The company has also started surveying the Industrial area for commercial gas connections and residential areas for domestic gas connections.

PNG is said to be 20 per cent cheaper than LPG as its costs Rs 23.65 per standard cubic metre, while a non-subsidised domestic LPG cylinder costs Rs 764 for 14.2 kg. The installation charges are Rs 5,618, of which Rs 5,500 is refundable if a connection is surrendered.