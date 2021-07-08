Involvement of two fraudsters confirmed in another case through IMEI

The accused were arrested in Delhi on June 16 for posing as RBL Bank respresentatives and fraudulently withdrawing Rs 59,999 from the account of one Ashok Rohilla.

CYBER FRAUD accused Ashish Kumar and Nikhil, who were arrested in Delhi, were reportedly involved in another cyber fraud case, police said. The connection was confirmed through the matching of the IMEI number of one of the cell phones of the accused, which was used in committing over a dozen cyber frauds.

The accused were arrested in Delhi on June 16 for posing as RBL Bank respresentatives and fraudulently withdrawing Rs 59,999 from the account of one Ashok Rohilla.

Police sources said, “Three cell phones along with a laptop were recovered from the two in Delhi. The IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) of three cell phones were being scrutinised with various mobile numbers, which were used for cheating Chandigarh residents. During the scrutiny, the IMEI number of one of the cell phones matched with the mobile number, which was used for cheating one Pawan Kumar of Sector 38 in February. Kumar was given a call claiming that his credit card was deactivated. Fraudsters withdrew Rs 19,188 from the account of Kumar on the pretext of activating his credit card, which was never deactivated. Pawan Kumar had shared his KYC and OTP with the fraudsters, who transferred the money from his account.”

The IMEI is a unique identity of a mobile phone. Despite frequent changing of the SIM cards in the mobile phone, the IMEI number remains the same. Although criminals preferr to discard or damage the cell phone after using it in a crime once, many use of the same cell phone with different SIM cards for cyber frauds.