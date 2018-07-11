Involved in shootout, cop’s vehicle becomes case property

The SUV of Chandigarh Police Inspector Amanjot Singh and the car of gangster Dilpreet in Chandigarh. (Express Archives) The SUV of Chandigarh Police Inspector Amanjot Singh and the car of gangster Dilpreet in Chandigarh. (Express Archives)

THE WHITE Fortuner worth around Rs 26 lakh of Crime Branch Inspector Amanjot Singh, which was involved in several hot chases and operations against criminals, has now been made a case property along with two service revolvers of Punjab Police personnel and one country- made pistol bearing ‘Made in China’ logo of gangster Dilpreet Singh.

Inspector Amanjot’s Fortuner got damaged on Monday when Dilpreet had attempted to escape after reversing his Swift car but was hit by the Fortuner near ISBT-43.

Two revolvers belong to the Punjab Police’s DSP Rakesh Kumar Yadav and Inspector Shiv Kumar who fired one round of bullets each, leaving the gangster injured on the spot. Sources said it was the second time in the past five months when the Fortuner of Inspector Amanjot was damaged in anti-criminal operations. In March this year, when he along with his team members was chasing a criminal, Yodha Singh, wanted in six cases of robberies, his vehicle was damaged.

Inspector Amanjot refused to make any comment. Sources said although Amanjot has an official vehicle in the capacity of crime branch incharge, he prefers to use his personal Fortuner in anti-criminal operations for avoiding suspicion.

Interestingly, a home guard volunteer of the UT Police faced a tough time driving the damaged Fortuner inside the Sector 36 police station due to the SUV’s complex automatic system. The volunteer took around 10 minutes to cover a distance of merely 15 metres. The white Swift, which was being driven by Dilpreet on Monday, bearing Ambala registration number too is now a case property.

Inspector Ranjodh Singh, SHO of Sector 36 police station, said, “We checked the ownership of Haryana registration of Swift of Dilpreet and found that in reality the number was allotted to a Swift, which is still with its owner. Dilpreet had copied this number for misleading the police. Punjab Police informed us that this Swift was robbed in Punjab and later handed over to Dilpreet by one of the robbers, whose identity cannot be disclosed now.”

Sixty live cartridges along with a .30bore rifle, which was recovered from the car of Dilpreet, were also seized.

