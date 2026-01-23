First Sikh woman Parliamentarian in Australia, PAU alumna Dr Parwinder Kaur visits alma mater

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Dr Parwinder Kaur, an alumna of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and now an Australian Parliamentarian, Friday visited her alma mater in Ludhiana and relived the good, old days.
A member of the Legislative Council, Western Australian Parliament, Kaur, a native of Nawanshahr district, did her graduation in agricultural sciences and postgraduation in entomology from PAU. She later earned her PhD in biotechnology from Australia.
She is the first woman of the Sikh faith to be elected to either a state or federal parliament in Australia.
Reflecting on her academic journey, Kaur spoke about her formative years at PAU, where she said she “built a strong scientific base”. She shared how this grounding later supported her advanced work in molecular biology, genomics and biotechnology at the University of Western Australia. “My journey from agricultural classrooms in Punjab to international research and public leadership has been amazing. Power of education can never be underestimated. PAU is where my journey in science started,” she said.
Highlighting the value of “interdisciplinary learning”, she emphasised that students “should be encouraged to move across domains when aptitude permits”. Drawing from her own experience, she described how insights gained from crop science were later applied in animal genetics research, reinforcing the importance of cross-sector thinking.
Advocating the ongoing cooperation between the Indian and Australian governments, she stressed the potential for joint work in food value chains and processing, particularly in areas requiring skilled manpower. She expressed willingness to mentor entrepreneurial minds from PAU and support their journey towards building globally competitive enterprises.
Referring to strategic research fellowships and institutional mechanisms such as the Centre for Australia-India relations, which help researchers and innovators connect with suitable ecosystems, she said: “Investors require clear pathways, governments must facilitate access, and universities play a critical role in easing technology transfer through structured handholding.”
Identifying focused areas of collaboration could help channel farmer delegations, entrepreneurs and investors across both nations, supported by streamlined governmental approvals, she added.
