First Sikh woman Parliamentarian in Australia, PAU alumna Dr Parwinder Kaur visits alma mater

Dr Parwinder Kaur, an alumna of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and now an Australian Parliamentarian, Friday visited her alma mater in Ludhiana and relived the good, old days.

A member of the Legislative Council, Western Australian Parliament, Kaur, a native of Nawanshahr district, did her graduation in agricultural sciences and postgraduation in entomology from PAU. She later earned her PhD in biotechnology from Australia.

She is the first woman of the Sikh faith to be elected to either a state or federal parliament in Australia.

Reflecting on her academic journey, Kaur spoke about her formative years at PAU, where she said she “built a strong scientific base”. She shared how this grounding later supported her advanced work in molecular biology, genomics and biotechnology at the University of Western Australia. “My journey from agricultural classrooms in Punjab to international research and public leadership has been amazing. Power of education can never be underestimated. PAU is where my journey in science started,” she said.