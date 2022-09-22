scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Investigation to focus on forensic report of accused’s cell phones

Till now, the police have arrested three people including a woman student of Chandigarh University (CU).

Students protest at Chandigarh University in Mohali on Sunday. (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

Three accused in the university video leak controversy were again questioned by officers of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday for around three hours and the team also visited the campus of Chandigarh University in Gharuan.

The police officials said that the entire investigation is now focused on the forensic examination report of cell phones of three accused and the report could take two to three days. Speaking to The Indian Express, the SIT Chief, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Gurpreet Kaur Deo said that they are getting to the bottom of the case and all the allegations are being thoroughly probed.

“We shall release our official statement whenever we complete our investigation,” she said. Meanwhile, police are also focusing its investigation on international phone numbers which were allegedly used to make calls to the some students. The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Roopnagar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Tuesday said that they were verifying the numbers which were used for calling.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 03:31:08 am
