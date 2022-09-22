Investigation to focus on forensic report of accused’s cell phones

Three accused in the university video leak controversy were again questioned by officers of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday for around three hours and the team also visited the campus of Chandigarh University in Gharuan.

The police officials said that the entire investigation is now focused on the forensic examination report of cell phones of three accused and the report could take two to three days. Speaking to The Indian Express, the SIT Chief, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Gurpreet Kaur Deo said that they are getting to the bottom of the case and all the allegations are being thoroughly probed.

“We shall release our official statement whenever we complete our investigation,” she said. Meanwhile, police are also focusing its investigation on international phone numbers which were allegedly used to make calls to the some students. The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Roopnagar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Tuesday said that they were verifying the numbers which were used for calling.

Till now, the police have arrested three people including a woman student of Chandigarh University (CU). The accused are in police custody for seven days. The police said that so far the woman accused had sent only her videos to her Shimla-based friend. She also told the investigators that she was being ‘forced’ to send the videos.