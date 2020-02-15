Introducing phage therapy to India

Department of Microbiology, Panjab University, organised a guest lecture by Pranav and Apurva Johri on Friday. (Express photo) Department of Microbiology, Panjab University, organised a guest lecture by Pranav and Apurva Johri on Friday. (Express photo)

Department of Microbiology, Panjab University, organised a guest lecture by Pranav and Apurva Johri, founders of Vitalis Phage therapy, here, on Friday.

Pranav Johri is the first Indian who underwent the phage therapy from Nov 2016- March 2018.

Phage therapy is a treatment for people suffering from chronic or antibiotic-resistant infections.

Pranav shared his own experience with this therapy when he was suffering from prostatitis symptoms and digestive issues and had undergone a number of antibiotic treatments in Delhi.

He was then told that he had an incurable antibiotic resistant infection. It was then he came to know about phage therapy and did intensive research on it for around two months before undergoing this treatment in Eliava Institute, Georgia.

He says it has no side effects and he has been symptom-free after the treatment which is almost a magic for him when even medicines were not working for him. That was the day he took this initiative to make people aware of it and make it accessible to people in India.

Pranav is also trying to reach to several hospitals and educational institutions to set up diagnostic testing in India about the phage treatment .

