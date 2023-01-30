‘Will implement Centre’s waste management guidelines strictly,’ says Mohali’s new DC Aashika Jain

Mohali’s new Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain said she prioritises waste management, resolving traffic problems and attracting investment. The Indian Express speaks to about her plans for the district.

Since you have worked here in the past as an additional deputy commissioner (ADC), what do think are the major problems in Mohali?

With Mohali evolving day by day, the problems are also adding up. However, for its development, we have to cope up with the emerging issues. At present, waste management is one of the problems I am concerned with. The other is traffic. There are multiple agencies working in Mohali like GMADA, the Municipal Corporation, NHAI and the district administration. Better coordination between these agencies is also the need of the hour.

The traffic problem in Mohali is exacerbating. What are your plans to contain this?

Mohali has grown exponentially in the past few years. There is an increase in population and the traffic issue is an outcome of this. To tackle the problem, we have to work on better road connectivity and alternate routes. Lot of work was done in areas prone to traffic jams. The airport road is being recarpeted. In the coming few days, PR7 road from airport chowk to Zirakpur will be handed over to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for maintenance. I will work for better coordination between the GMADA and the civic body to improve the road infrastructure.

Do you see any structural changes in the existing roads to curb the problem or is there a plan to run vehicles on odd-even basis?

The agencies are already working on the roads. Odd-even is a policy matter which could be done on the government’s level. But I think by creating alternate routes, the problem can be solved to some extent.

Advertisement

The number of illegal immigration firms mushrooming in the district is also a problem. How do you think the administration could keep a check on this?

We are very strict about this. Action is being taken against such immigration firm owners. In coordination with the district police we will carry out a drive and find out if anyone is running a firm without registration.

It was seen in many cases that even the owners of registered firms duped people. It was also noticed that the same person manage to get a fresh license once their previous license was cancelled. What kind of deterrence we have to tackle this?

Advertisement

We already have law which is a deterrence against immigration fraud. We will ensure that the fraudsters do not dupe people.

You have been stressing on garbage management. Any special plan for the district on this issue?

It is going to be my priority. I have met the officials after taking over charge and in the preliminary meetings, it came to light that waste is not being segregated in housing societies. We have seen that a mound of garbage had piled up in the Industrial Area and it needed to be cleared. There are guidelines from the Union government for waste management which I am going to implement strictly. We will also take up waste management issue with the civic body.

In Kharar, the sewerage water is being dumped in a canal. This stagnated water has become a major issue for the farmers and villagers. Any plan to work on this issue?

Yes, it has come to my notice. I came to know that some builders have also added to the problem. I will ask the SDM, Kharar, to look into the issue and to see about possible solutions.

Advertisement

Hundreds of women are working in Mohali’s IT sector. They complain that there are certain areas where there are no street lights. What is your take on this?

We will map the locations where there are more women working and install street lights. CCTV cameras will also be installed at such locations.