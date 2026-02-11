Interstate drug racket busted, 2 held with over 1.28 kg charas: UT Police

A case was registered under Section 20 of the NDPS Act at the Mauli Jagran police station.

The Operations Cell has busted an interstate drug trafficking racket and arrested two drug peddlers, including the supplier, with 1 kg and 284 gm commercial quantity of charas, Chandigarh Police said on Tuesday.

Police said one accused was arrested in Chandigarh, while the supplier was nabbed in the Kasol-Manikaran area of Himachal Pradesh.

According to police, as part of the ongoing effort to prevent and detect crime in the city, teams of the Operations Cell were deployed across Chandigarh to keep vigil on anti-social elements and drug traffickers. On February 5, 2026, a police team on patrol duty near Shiv Mandir, Railway Road, Mauli Jagran, noticed a suspicious person roaming with a bag. On seeing the police, the suspect allegedly tried to flee but was apprehended.