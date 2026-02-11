Interstate drug racket busted, 2 held with over 1.28 kg charas: UT Police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Operations Cell has busted an interstate drug trafficking racket and arrested two drug peddlers, including the supplier, with 1 kg and 284 gm commercial quantity of charas, Chandigarh Police said on Tuesday.
Police said one accused was arrested in Chandigarh, while the supplier was nabbed in the Kasol-Manikaran area of Himachal Pradesh.
According to police, as part of the ongoing effort to prevent and detect crime in the city, teams of the Operations Cell were deployed across Chandigarh to keep vigil on anti-social elements and drug traffickers. On February 5, 2026, a police team on patrol duty near Shiv Mandir, Railway Road, Mauli Jagran, noticed a suspicious person roaming with a bag. On seeing the police, the suspect allegedly tried to flee but was apprehended.
Police said that they seized 1 kg and 56 gm of charas from the bag of the accused, Rahul (26), a resident of Charkhi Dadri in Haryana.
A case was registered under Section 20 of the NDPS Act at the Mauli Jagran police station, they said.
During four days of remand, Rahul disclosed that he had procured the contraband from a supplier, identified as Krishan Chand, a resident of Manikaran in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, police said.
Acting on the information, an Operations Cell team conducted a follow-up operation and arrested Krishan Chand (38) from Parvati Central Cafe in Uchdhar village, under the Manikaran police station, police said.
Police said that they seized an additional 228 gm of charas from Krishan’s possession, following which Section 29 of the NDPS Act was added to the case.
Investigations found that Krishan was supplying charas to Rahul, who would distribute the contraband in the tricity area, police said.
“Both accused were involved in drug peddling for a considerable period. Rahul is stated to be running a hotel in Kasol on a lease basis, while Krishan works as a taxi driver in Manikaran. Both accused have no previous criminal record,” a police officer said.
