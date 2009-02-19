Inter-sector bus service launched in Panchkula

The residents of Panchkula have a reason to cheer as the Haryana Roadways launched the inter-sector bus service in the city on Wednesday. As many as 18 new low-floor buses,with a capacity of 38 passengers each,will now be seen running within different sectors in and around the satellite city and bordering districts of Punjab,Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh.

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Rajender Kataria said four out of the 18 buses have been deployed on the Zirakpur-Kalka route. These will cover Zirakpur,Dhakauli Barrier,Maheshpur,Majiri Chowk,Sectors 2,4 and 5 bus stand,HAFFED,Shakti Bhawan,Sector 7-8 dividing road,Housing Board T-point,Manimajra,Old Panchkula,Pinjore,Kalka and back to Zirakpur.

Moreover,four buses would run between Dera Bassi and Kalka.

Two other buses would run between Ramgarh and Chandigarh.

The bus on route number 30 will be available on Nada Saheb Bus Stand which would start from the parking of Nada Sahib Gurdwara to Majri Chowk. One low-floor bus would also be made available from Zirakpur to Chandigarh on route number 82. Besides,three more buses have been added to route number 84 and 87.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App