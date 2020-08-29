Interrogate Lawrence Bishnoi in Central Jail at Bharatpur: HC to Haryana Police

Following the encounter of Vikas Dubey by the Uttar Pradesh Police, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, 35, who is currently confined in Bharatpur Jail in Rajasthan, had moved a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, apprehending a threat to his life.

Hearing a petition of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi apprehending elimination by the state police, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Haryana Police to interrogate him, if required, on the premises of the Central Jail at Bharatpur.

A bench of Justice Amol Rattan Singh ruled, “…if the petitioner is to be interrogated in connection with any FIR registered against him at all, or otherwise, it would only be in the premises of the Central Jail at Bharatpur, after obtaining proper warrants from the competent court and authority, in that regard…”

The HC has sought a reply to the petition before the next date of hearing on September 18, 2020.

Asked by the court why the petitioner cannot be interrogated at the Central Jail, Bharatpur (Rajasthan), itself, the state counsel sought time to take instructions in this regard.

Bishnoi through his counsel has pleaded that directions be issued to the Haryana Police to question him through online mode, which is video conference facility, and to take adequate measures for his security to obviate the apprehension of any untoward incident.

He has further sought that he should be handcuffed upon being produced for investigation in FIR registered at Dabwali Sadar police station, Sirsa, Haryana, or in any other crime or case.

