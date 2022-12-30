Interpreting Geometries: Unravelling the mind of Sir Edwin Lutyens

What was in the mind of Architect of Sir Edwin Lutyens? A question, which has been haunting the minds of architects and visitors, whoever visits the Rashtrapati Bhavan at Raisina Hill. An ongoing research seeks answers with its research on the second volume on the flooring patterns of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A team of architects including the faculty members and students of Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA), Sector 12, reached the Rashtrapti Bhavan on Wednesday to work on the book, which includes a review of the ‘Archival Research’.

The first volume describing the design philosophy and inception of floor patterns of the Rashtrapati Bhavan titled ‘Interpreting Geometries’ was released on July 27 this year by the Prime Minister and President of India at New Delhi.

“The work on volume two of the Rasthrapati Bhavan is incomplete if we do not explore the archival drawings and documents of the building. The archival research includes the study of old drawings, designs, and philosophy behind these designs and what was going on in the mind of Sir Edwin Lutyens – the creative genius behind these drawings. Without understanding the architecture of Sir Lutyens, I do not think we can interpret the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Indeed, many drawings made by the Sir Lutyens are available with CPWD, Delhi, and also in the Bhawan’s museum. But an indepth research needs more study and search. We are also in the process to trace the details of the then contemporary Indian architects who assisted Lutyens in the project – the largest in the lifetime of the British architect,” Dr Sangeeta Bagga Mehta, Principal, CAA, who is leading the research work, told The Indian Express.

She said, “Rashtrapati Bhavan is an H-shaped triple storey building with four wings including Family, Guest, Press Secretariat and Cabinet Secretariat on its four sides.

To complete the second edition, we will study all these four wings. Out of the four the Guest and Family wings are the most elaborate. The first volume was completed in seven months. We are committed to complete the research on the second volume in the coming seven months”.

Sources said the CCA team has been commissioned access to the family wing and other areas, which are sensitive areas prohibited for others except the defense secretary.

The team includes faculty members Saumya Sharma, Vipendra Singh and Shilpa Sood who are well versed in conservation, material and building techniques. Students of M.Arch are Yogesh Makkar, Karan Arora, Heena Lakhani and Ashwathy Nair, Shristi, Devshree, Aishwarya and Savneet. The first volume described the inspiration behind the unique flooring of Rasthrapati Bhavan, and decodes its flooring patterns. The sequel unravels the Geometries of Lutyens further. The project is part of the CCA Capacity Building Efforts engaging students and faculty,” said Dr Bagga.