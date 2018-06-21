International Yoga Day: Yoga is for all, says Milkha Singh’s 82-year-old wife

Nirmal Kaur wants to take part in Plaza event. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) Nirmal Kaur wants to take part in Plaza event. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

“YOGA IS for all and it is just the perfect medicine for all the ailments arising out of today’s competitve environment and present lifestyle,” said Nirmal Kaur, former captain of the Indian women’s volleyball team, who has volunteered to take part in the event at the Sector 17 Plaza, Chandigarh, for International Yoga Day on Thursday at the age of 82 even after undergoing several surgeries in the past.

Kaur said, “Yoga involves slow movement while sports requires fast movement and that is the only difference between the two but their effects on human health are just the same. I had been a sportswoman throughout my life, exercise in some way or the other had always been part of my life as physical fitness always had been crucial for me. If I stop excercising now, I would lose my fitness.” She credits regular exercise for her physical fitness and continues to play golf, do hydro-therapy for knees and also started doing yoga again three months ago.

Kaur added, “Yoga is not a new thing for me. I have studied it as a subject as I graduated in physical education, back ion 1960. Three months ago, I decided to start yoga again and have seen good results. My digestion has improved while the stress level has also reduced significantly. Yoga not only helps the body but also calms the mind and enriches the soul.”

Bhujangasana, tadaasana, vrishasana, trikon asan, vakar asan, makar asan, salabh asan and pawan mukt asan are some of the major asanas that she likes to include in her routine. She said, “I underwent surgery for both my knees in 2004, a surgery of the femur bone in 2012 and two plates were inserted inside my leg. Physiotherapy began after four days of my knee surgery. Physiotherapy is a sister of yoga and is a must after any surgery. In all these years, I have continued to include some sports or exercise in my routine to stay healthy.”

She emphasised that yogic exercises should be done according to an individual’s age and condition of the body and any excercises that your body does not allow should be avoided. Elderly people should certainly restrain from doing certain asanas like Shirshasana but should definitely try the other easier ones and do them regularly to stay healthy. To play is a natural instinct and one should not ignore physical fitness as they grow old.

“Yoga should not be limited to a day but done everyday or at least thrice a week. Yoga is a treasure of Indian culture, which is being acknowlegded and practised by the world,” said legendary athlete Milkha Singh.

“I am not participating in the event but appreciate it. I extend my support and wishes to all and recommend it to all. I also do a few yogic excercises at home and some other excercises to stay healthy. Exercise is any way even for just 10 minutes can keep a doctor away and regular exercise is also the secret to my physical fitness even at the age of 90,” further stated the flying Sikh.

