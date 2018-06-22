International Yoga Day in Chandigarh: 4,000 take part in Plaza event, break last year’s record

During the event at Plaza in Sector 17 of Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express photo/Kamleshwar Singh) During the event at Plaza in Sector 17 of Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

As many as 25 divyang persons were among over 4,000 people who participated in the 4th International Yoga Day observed at Plaza in Sector 17 here on Thursday. The number of participants, however, surpassed the union territory administration’s expectation this time, even more than last year’s at 3,000. Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani was the Guest of Honour at the event that started at 6 am and ended at 8 am.

The participants performed different yogasaans for 35 minutes. Irani performed all the asaans in the designated place along with union territory Administrator V P Singh Badnore, BJP chief Sanjay Tandon, DIG (UT) O P Mishra and others. MP Kirron Kher was also present at the event, but didn’t participate in the yoga session.

People started reaching the venue from 4.45 am. Initially, the UT administration had decided to allow 2,000 people and later extended the number of participants to 4,000.

Meanwhile, some of the participants left the venue without attending the event, complaining that they were not given yoga mats.

Irani said she was overwhelmed by the response of Chandigarh residents. “I thank the people for participating in large numbers. Yoga not only contributes to our fitness and well-being, but also opens doors to self-discovery and spirituality. On the 4th yoga day, let us cherish our timeless heritage and adopt it for a healthy lifestyle,” said the Union minister.

Administrator Badnore said yoga is blossoming and becoming more vibrant every day. “As we assemble here today at the Plaza, millions of people from around the world will join in this great celebration of yoga. Two years back, the city beautiful got an honour to host the 2nd International Yoga Day wherein the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi led a mass yoga demonstration with more than 30,000 people, including 150 divyang jan (specially-abled people). On this International Yoga Day, let us come together and contribute not only to our healthier and happier life, but also to a more prosperous and peaceful world, and a more sustainable future for our planet,” said Badnore in his address.

Several yoga associations, including Government Colleges of Yoga, Patanjali, Art of Living, Brahmkumaris, Santh Nirankari, Chandigarh Yoga Federation, Bhartiya Yog Sansthan, Yog Sachita, Brahm Rishi Yoga Training College-19, Yoga Federation, Chandigarh Yog Sabha and Bihar School of Yoga assisted the Chandigarh

administration to make this event successful.

Meanwhile, Government College of Yoga Education and Health announced opening of its 38 centers under Ayush department where free classes were being conducted at various government schools of Chandigarh.

