Haryana to set up Yog Aayog, says Khattar

CM M L Khattar does yoga in Jhajjar Thursday. (Express photo) CM M L Khattar does yoga in Jhajjar Thursday. (Express photo)

HARYANA CHIEF Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday announced that a ‘Yog Aayog’ would be set up in the state to promote Yoga. On the occasion of the fourth International Yoga Day, he urged the people to “make Yoga an integral part of their daily routine to energise body and mind.”

While presiding over a state-level yoga programme at Jhajjar, Khattar said performing Yoga Asanas would lead to physical, mental and spiritual development and was helpful in all-round development of personality. He said yoga had gained worldwide recognition today.

Giving credit to PM Narendra Modi for “establishing the Indian tradition of Yoga on a global platform”, Khattar said that it was a matter of pride that in 2015 the UN passed the resolution involving 177 countries of the world for declaring June 21 as Yoga Day.

