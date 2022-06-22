International Day of Yoga: CM Khattar inaugurates 337 wellness centres in Haryana

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated 337 wellness centres in the state.

While addressing the state-level function in Bhiwani on Tuesday, Khattar said that every citizen should take a pledge to do yoga every day.

“By doing yoga, the human body remains healthy. He said that yoga will be part of the curriculum of schools from Classes I to XII in order to take it forward, so that students can easily adopt it and get benefitted. For this, yoga teachers and volunteers will be made ready. Youth will also be able to take AYUSH degree at the college level. For this, a postgraduate yoga, naturopathy and research institute is being established in Devarkhana village of Jhajjar. Apart from this, AIIMS of AYUSH is also being built in Panchkula, the building of which will be ready soon,” he said, adding that if a person wants to be healthy, then yoga must be adopted in life.

For this, 1,000 yoga schools and gymnasiums are being opened by the government. He said that Yoga Day should be celebrated as Nirog Diwas and Yoga should be a part of daily routine.

He said that 5,000 years ago, sages adopted yoga and PM Narendra Modi had proposed to recognize yoga as International Day of Yoga in the United Nations General Assembly meeting in 2014, which was celebrated by 177 countries. Now more than 200 countries of the world have recognised yoga.

Additional chief secretary (health)Rajeev Arora said that approval has been given to set up AYUSH cells in 419 primary health centres of the state to provide facilities for AYUSH treatment. Apart from this, health and wellness centres are also being set up in many district headquarters and sub-divisional level hospitals.